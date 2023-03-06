Monday’s Headlines Aren’t Easy Being Pete

The East Palestine train derailment and problems at Southwest Airlines have made the job of transportation secretary a political nightmare for Pete Buttigieg. (The Hill, CNN)
Federal subsidies for “green hydrogen” in President Biden’s climate change package could lead to more greenhouse gas emissions because gas companies are using fossil fuels to produce it. (Washington Post)
Transit agencies, which generally design their systems with adult men in mind, are taking steps to become more user-friendly for women, children and the elderly. (Next City)
Cities like London and Paris are investing in safer streets for school children, while New York City lags behind. (Momentum)
Brightline has started construction on a high-speed rail line connecting Southern California and Las Vegas. (KTLA)
Atlanta city council members want transit agency MARTA to revisit plans to redesign its main station in Five Points, saying that it doesn’t do enough to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. (Axios)
Suburban North Fulton cities are partnering with MARTA on a bus rapid transit line. (Urbanize Atlanta)
St. Louis will put $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding toward traffic safety. (St. Louis Public Radio)
Cincinnati council members have proposed incentives for developers to build denser housing near transit lines. (Fox 19)
Charleston officials are pushing to add bike and pedestrian infrastructure and a shuttle to a busy beach road. (Live 5 News)
A federal civil rights investigation could halt or change plans to build the I-49 connector through Lafayette, Louisiana. (The Current)
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to be Secretary of Transportation. Whatever you think, remember that this guy is one of the few politicians who acknowledges the "many ways we subsidize driving." So there's that.
Buttigieg presented an ambitious vision for a more just and sustainable transportation system in the U.S. We’ll be eagerly following the funding, regulation and policy specifics of how this vision can be realized.
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.