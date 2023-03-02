Thursday’s Headlines Are Reconnecting

New Orleans' Claiborne Freeway is among those that could be torn down. Credit: Congress for New Urbanism
New Orleans' Claiborne Freeway is among those that could be torn down. Credit: Congress for New Urbanism
  • The Biden administration awarded 45 grants totaling $185 million for communities to develop plans for removing urban freeways (Washington Post). Meanwhile, a committee in the California legislature is also considering ways to reconnect neighborhoods split by highways (CalMatters).
  • Carbon emissions from SUVs rose to nearly 1 billion tons last year as sales of the gas-guzzling vehicles soared. That’s as much carbon as the United Kingdom and Germany produce combined. (The Guardian)
  • The U.S. pedestrian death rate rose nine times faster than the population during the COVID pandemic. (Streetsblog)
  • Amtrak is popular among people making shorter trips like Memphis to New Orleans, particularly in the Southeast, fueling efforts to expand service. (Trains)
  • On-demand transit is becoming more important in rural areas as the population ages. (KCUR)
  • Uber is more likely to deactivate drivers’ accounts after complaints if those drivers are people of color or immigrants. (Wired)
  • Bay Area Rapid Transit and other agencies around the country are spending the last of their emergency COVID funding and staring down a fiscal cliff. (Governing)
  • Several groups combined forces to upend the status quo and keep San Francisco’s JFK Promenade closed to cars. (CNU Public Square)
  • A review of Seattle’s not-very-successful Vision Zero program suggests doing more of the same. (Public Cola)
  • The Portland Bureau of Transportation is offering carless downtown travelers free coffee and gift cards to encourage walking, biking and taking transit. (Bike Portland)
  • Hawaii legislators want to spend an extra $50 million on street safety this year. (Civil Beat)
  • A Nebraska state senator wants to extend the Omaha streetcar before it’s even built. (WOWT)
  • France is investing 100 billion euros in rail through 2040, mainly on express commuter trains in cities outside Paris. (Reuters)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG