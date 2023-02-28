Tuesday’s Headlines Welcome Our New Robot Overlords

Artificial intelligence analyzing satellite photos can help cities decide where to build pedestrian infrastructure much more quickly than traditional methods. (Washington Post)
Tesla has stopped installing the beta version of its misnamed Full Self-Driving Mode while the feds investigate it as a crash risk. (The Verge)
Donald Applewood’s son, Bruce, has updated his father’s seminal 1982 book “Livable Streets” (Planetizen)
Like all crashes, the East Palestine train derailment was “100% preventable,” according to the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, which released a preliminary report blaming it on a wheel bearing. (Progressive Railroading)
House Republicans have launched an investigation into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg actions — or lack thereof — after the crash (Fox News), but there really wasn’t much he could do (MSNBC).
An Arizona driver has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after crashing into a group of cyclists on a bridge, killing two people and injuring 17. (NPR)
With no notice or public input, the Oregon DOT suddenly closed 181 Portland crosswalks. (Bike Portland)
Atlanta transit officials insist a long-promised streetcar extension to the Beltline trail will be built despite pushback from some residents. (Journal-Constitution)
Hemmed in by wide roads, Houston’s biggest urban park isn’t safely accessible by bike. (Chronicle)
Philadelphia bikeshare Indego’s new equity plan calls for putting more e-bikes in underserved neighborhoods. (Voice)
That’s right, Competitive Enterprise Institute, we won’t need more environmentally destructive lithium mining for EV batteries if we just ban cars and the suburbs instead.
This week, we're joined by Rob Goodspeed, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Michigan. Goodspeed joins us to talk about the origins of scenario planning, planning vs. forecasting, and the metrics used to compare scenario effectiveness.