Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Roadside Noise Cameras

Across America, a shocking number of drivers are illegally hacking their cars to be as loud as possible — and evidence is mounting that the phenomenon has a huge impact on public health. But what can cities do about it?

Today on The Brake, we sat down with researcher Nick Ferenchak, whose work on traffic safety we’ve been following for years. Now, he’s turning his attention to the link between vehicle noise pollution and dangerous driving — and launching a company to help cities put equitable and effective noise camera programs on their streets.

Learn more Not-A-Loud, and listen in below or anywhere else you get your podcasts.


