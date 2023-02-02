Thursday’s Headlines Are Ridin’ With Biden

President Biden is touting infrastructure funding for Baltimore and Hudson River train tunnels in the runup to his state of the union address next week. (CNN)
The U.S. DOT is awarding $800 million in grants to 500 communities with the highest rates of traffic deaths, and launching new tools to help those communities pinpoint where to spend it. (Washington Post)
Electric vehicles are too big and too expensive, and they ought to be taxed by weight. (Slate)
A recent study found that charging a mid-priced EV is more expensive than filling up the tank of an equivalent internal combustion car. (Jalopnik)
Working from home has reduced commute times by an average of two hours a week. (World Economic Forum)
Protected bike infrastructure is especially important for women, who are actually more likely to be hit by cars because they’re more likely than men to follow traffic laws. (Harvard Gazette)
Driverless cars are causing chaos in San Francisco, but the city is powerless to stop them because they’re regulated by the state. (Standard)
The new police chief at Denver’s transit agency is cracking down on violence and harassment, and will no longer let people ride trains indefinitely. (CBS News)
Skywalks, pedestrian overpasses, or, as our friends at Transit Miami like to call them, “hamster tunnels,” are an ugly symbol of the last century’s transportation sensibilities. In an effort to comfortably integrate pedestrians into the street fabric and boost sidewalk activity, some cities, including Cincinnati and Baltimore, have been tearing down their pedestrian bridges. But […]