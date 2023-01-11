Wednesday’s Headlines Are Fine

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing stricter standards for fine particles, which are produced by tires, brakes and diesel engines, and can cause heart attacks and respiratory illness. (Los Angeles Times)
A AAA study on the rash of traffic deaths during the pandemic revealed some surprising findings. For example, the most dangerous drivers — men under 40 — were responsible for 70 percent of the spike. (Streetsblog USA)
A British study found that lack of bike infrastructure is trapping people in poverty, with some forced to spend a fifth of their income on car ownership because there are no alternatives. (The Guardian)
The Federal Transit Administration is accepting applications for $20 million in grants for areas with persistent poverty. (Railway Age)
Automatic vehicle location systems can help transit agencies manage their bus operations. (Route Fifty)
Boston, Denver and Detroit are among the U.S. cities most recently embracing bikes. (Momentum Mag)
A death penalty trial began Monday for an accused terrorist charged with killing eight people and injuring 11 in New York City by plowing a truck into a bike path. (Daily News)
Richmond planned to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour, but reversed course after finding out new signage would cost $2.5 million. (Greater Greater Washington)
A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support, although it’s unclear how they’re supposed to do that when they’re in prison. (Jalopnik)
Twitter inexplicably banned the D.C. Metro bus system’s account, yet reinstate the man many believe to be the Q in QAnon. (Gizmodo)
Oklahoma is producing its first active transportation plan looking at transportation needs outside of driving. (KXII)
About 100 Bethesda cyclists participated in a mass ride to convince officials to keep a protected bike lane. (Bethesda Beat)
Six students at a South Dakota high school were appointed Vision Zero ambassadors to promote safe driving. (KFYR)
Most American’s don’t walk enough, so if that’s you, make that your New Year’s resolution. It’s not as hard as you think! (MinnPost)
Even if we electrified our entire vehicle fleet overnight, car pollution would still make us and the planet sick — and policymakers should start pushing for strong policy to mitigate the impacts of non-tailpipe emissions now, a new study finds.
As New York State sets up a commission to study the costs and benefits of New York City’s congestion pricing proposal, a new study by the Clean Air Task Force finds that, for many New Yorkers, the greatest exposure to dangerous and unhealthy air pollution comes during the daily commute. "Although we spend only about […]
A new nationwide study from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests that people living in neighborhoods with higher levels of fine particulate air pollution are more likely to die from COVID-19 infection than patients from areas with cleaner air. That’s especially concerning for many of communities of color in Massachusetts, where the legacies […]