Tuesday’s Merry and Happy Headlines
- The federal omnibus spending bill includes $45 million for walking and biking projects, but that’s just a small fraction of what’s needed. (Streetsblog USA)
- A Slate writer found out firsthand just how little Lyft drivers make, and wonders how the company is still in business when it’s still losing money.
- For some homeless people in subzero temperatures, riding transit is the only way for them to stay warm. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- The long-overdue redesign of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue should serve as a model for other cities. (Fast Company)
- Bay Area transit agencies have between six months and two years before federal COVID funding runs out and they face a fiscal cliff. (San Francisco Standard)
- After the recent Keystone spill, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says giving the pipeline a tax exemption was a mistake. (Topeka Capital-Journal)
- The Twin Cities’ Met Council approved an additional $111 million for the Southwest Line, but that may not be enough. (Star-Tribune)
- Advocates are celebrating as Pittsburgh will further protect downtown bike lanes that drivers often block. (City Paper)
- Phoenix committed to transitioning its bus fleet to zero-emissions models by 2040. (Signals)
- Predictions that Capitol Avenue bus lanes would kill off businesses turned out to be greatly exaggerated. (Bike Portland)
- The Austin transportation department went to a dark place in warning about pedestrian safety over the holidays, but where’s the lie? (Daily Caller)