Thursday’s Headlines Are Accessible

Transit agencies in nine states will share $686 million in federal grants to make transit stations more accessible, with over half the funding going to the New York City subway and Chicago’s L train. (Route Fifty)
Too often transportation projects that receive federal financing are judged by their ability to pay back the loans, which leads to more unsustainable sprawl. (Center for American Progress)
A new type of battery made from sea water promises to hold four times as much energy as lithium batteries at a lower cost. (Euro News)
Denver’s e-bike rebates could serve as a model for other cities to get thousands of drivers out of their cars (Washington Post). But Denver wasn’t always a haven for cyclists and pedestrians check out how Colorado Boulevard went from a calm four-lane street to an 11-lane unwalkable behemoth (Denverite).
FedEx is testing electric carts as a way to make last-mile deliveries in New York City. (Supply Chain Dive)
Stockton, California, is piloting a program that provides e-bikes, shared cars and an app that connects users with transportation options in an effort to correct inequality. (SF Gate)
Cleveland raised $3.5 million to replace Jersey barriers on the city’s Public Square with more attractive bollards, curb extensions and other safety measures. (ideastream)
Seattle’s new DOT director and a downtown association want to revive a streetcar project shelved by former mayor Jenny Durkin. (The Urbanist)
A federal jury awarded a Georgia woman $1 million for being held for five months on false drug charges after she was stopped for jaywalking. (Fox News)
Celebrities: They’re just like other thoughtless drivers! Paparazzi recently caught Ben Affleck parking his Tesla in a bike lane. (YouTube)
In this two part focus on issues related to the Keystone State, we look (here) at efforts to build a long-proposed subway line to Northeast Philadelphia and (below) efforts to make Harrisburg's State Street safer for all users.
The Obama administration last night revealed the names of local transit projects getting recommendations for federal aid under the U.S. DOT’s New and Small Starts programs, which are set to receive $1.8 billion during fiscal year 2011. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) chief Peter Rogoff, in hard hat at the groundbreaking of New Jersey’s rail tunnel. […]
In the wake of the Russia subway bombings, a look at the potential security issues facing U.S. transit (Ctr. for Pub. Integrity) Lahood formalizes new rule banning texting behind the wheel by truckers and bus drivers (DOT Press) Obama details his new pitch for expanded offshore oil drilling … (NYT) … with the political upside […]
Local officials are catching on to the power of transit-oriented development to transform quality of life while decreasing congestion, as my colleague Ryan Avent has explored. But now that the federal government is starting to explore how to expand transit-accessible housing, an intriguing problem is arising: it’s almost too popular. Transit-oriented development in Jersey City, […]