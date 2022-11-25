Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines

Path Path
Cities can cut traffic and air pollution by creating zero-emissions delivery zones. (
The City Fix) Bike-shares are becoming more sustainable by repairing bikes in the field and optimizing van routes when rebalancing their fleets. (
Fortune) Georgia congressman Hank Johnson writes in favor of prioritizing transportation projects that cut carbon emissions. (
Transit Center) The new Ford Raptor gets a terrifying 10 miles per gallon. (
Jalopnik) Lots of cities have been writing climate action plans, and 2023 is the year they’ll start to implement them. (
American Cities and Counties) San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Dublin are among the cities that made streets car-free during the pandemic and then kept them that way. (
Next City) New Orleans is finally thinking about revamping the St. Claude bridge, a bottleneck for anyone on foot or bike. (
The Advocate) A Houston city councilman is hoping that designating a new city park will block the Texas DOT’s proposed I-45 expansion. (
Axios) A Los Angeles driver fell asleep behind the wheel and injured 25 law enforcement recruits who were jogging in the street. (
CBS News) Claims that Washington state’s new carbon offset fee amounts to a 46-cent gas tax hike are false. (
KREM) The Seattle DOT is delaying a bike lane and sidewalk project on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. (
The Urbanist) Tampa is experimenting with sidewalk solar panels that could power traffic lights during a hurricane. (
Smart Cities Dive) The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority honored Coy Dumas Jr. for his 50 years of service as a bus operator. (
AJC)