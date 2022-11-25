Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines

  • Cities can cut traffic and air pollution by creating zero-emissions delivery zones. (The City Fix)
  • Bike-shares are becoming more sustainable by repairing bikes in the field and optimizing van routes when rebalancing their fleets. (Fortune)
  • Georgia congressman Hank Johnson writes in favor of prioritizing transportation projects that cut carbon emissions. (Transit Center)
  • The new Ford Raptor gets a terrifying 10 miles per gallon. (Jalopnik)
  • Lots of cities have been writing climate action plans, and 2023 is the year they’ll start to implement them. (American Cities and Counties)
  • San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Dublin are among the cities that made streets car-free during the pandemic and then kept them that way. (Next City)
  • New Orleans is finally thinking about revamping the St. Claude bridge, a bottleneck for anyone on foot or bike. (The Advocate)
  • A Houston city councilman is hoping that designating a new city park will block the Texas DOT’s proposed I-45 expansion. (Axios)
  • A Los Angeles driver fell asleep behind the wheel and injured 25 law enforcement recruits who were jogging in the street. (CBS News)
  • Claims that Washington state’s new carbon offset fee amounts to a 46-cent gas tax hike are false. (KREM)
  • The Seattle DOT is delaying a bike lane and sidewalk project on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. (The Urbanist)
  • Tampa is experimenting with sidewalk solar panels that could power traffic lights during a hurricane. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority honored Coy Dumas Jr. for his 50 years of service as a bus operator. (AJC)

