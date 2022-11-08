Tuesday’s Headlines Go to the Polls

Today is Election Day, and Streetsblog is tracking all the federal races and local referendums of interest to sustainable transportation advocates. Also, remember that many transit agencies and bike-shares are offering free and discounted rides to the polls.
The stakes are high in governors’ races, too, with transportation and climate change among the top issues in many states. (Route Fifty)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been one of Democrats’ most in-demand surrogates, stumping for candidates in New Hampshire, Nevada and Michigan over the past few days. (Politico)
A Hillsborough County, Florida, transportation tax referendum is back on the ballot after a lengthy court battle. (Tampa Bay Times)
San Francisco residents love the new Van Ness bus rapid transit lines, flocking to it in more than pre-pandemic numbers. (Chronicle)
Testing is underway on Minneapolis’ BRT D-line, which opens in less than a month. (Star Tribune)
The Indianapolis transit agency IndyGo canceled a portion of the Blue Line after cost estimates ballooned from $220 million to half a billion dollars. (WRTV)
Atlanta will close parts of Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue as part of a study on a long-awaited streetcar extension. (Journal-Constitution)
More bike and scooter infrastructure is great, but Seattle should find another way to fund it than taxing scooter and bike-share services. (Seattle Bike Blog)
As Ann Arbor seeks to reduce speeds on neighborhood streets, some residents are upset that their “slow down” signs are going missing. (MLive)
A suspected drunk driver hit 10 cars and two bikes in Las Vegas, killing a cyclist and injuring eight people. (Review-Journal)
The cycling world was shocked by the apparent murder of off-road champion Moriah Wilson, which may involve Colin Strickland, one of the sport’s biggest stars, and highlights the differences between road racing and newer competitions on gravel. (New Yorker)
