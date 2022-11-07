Midterm Races that Sustainable Transportation Advocates Are Watching

Sustainable transportation is on Tuesday’s ballot in communities across America — and advocates say that several of the most important aspects our federal transportation future may hang in the balance, too.

At the midterms, proponents of biking, walking and transit will be watching a handful of hotly contested races, including ballot measures that could help determine the transportation future of major regions as well as individual candidates who could make or break the movement’s national priorities. And some of those races may find advocates rooting not just for the most visibly climate-conscious candidates, but for moderates on both sides of the aisle who support green modes.

“We know from our experience this past year that in order to pass major transportation legislation, it’s important to think about our supporters on both sides,” said Caron Whitaker, deputy executive director for the League of American Bicyclists. “When we lose the moderates in Congress, we often lose support we need. That’s what we saw happen in 2010 and even 2012, which made it hard for some of the issues we care about to remain bipartisan.”

Whitaker says loss of bipartisan support could be particularly crucial in light of the ongoing appropriations process, during which lawmakers have yet to formally fund the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which could funnel $500 million per year to communities to build trails, bike lanes, sidewalks and more. If that happens, the new program will likely inspire cities to match those federal dollars and jumpstart their green mobility future.

Other programs in the BIL that weren’t subject to the appropriations process are already inspiring similar moves locally and regionally, and many of them are up for a vote on Nov. 8. According to a tracker from APTA’s Center for Transportation Excellence, a whopping 19 transit-related ballot measures will be decided tomorrow.

“With the passage of the BIL, public transit advocates at the state and local level have a much stronger partner in the federal government than they have had in previous years,” said Josh Cohen, the Center’s executive director. “So we are seeing a flurry of activity from small, medium, and large-sized communities who recognize that public transit has almost always passed overwhelmingly at the ballot box, and who recognize the opportunity that these federal matches present.”

Here are some of the key races to keep an eye on tomorrow, as well as a few thoughts on how the U.S.’s broader transportation future might shift as a result.

House and Senate

, the retirement of Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) is making some wonder who will take the lead on issues of biking and walking safety in his absence, particularly for the Black and brown communities who Rush was known for championing. Several close Senate races are drawing attention, including the re-election of Energy and Natural Resources Committee member Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.); Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who’s also on the Energy Committee; and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Banking, Housing and Urban Development, which can be particularly consequential for transit. Warnock is facing Herschel Walker.

are drawing attention, including the re-election of Energy and Natural Resources Committee member Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.); Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who’s also on the Energy Committee; and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Banking, Housing and Urban Development, which can be particularly consequential for transit. Warnock is facing Herschel Walker. Advocates are also watching the partisan balance of the House and Senate on the whole. Following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, several unsympathetic lawmakers have introduced amendments aimed at defunding transit, electric vehicle charging programs, and even the Office of Civil Rights, and one amendment to strike the DOT’s new Equity Action Plan even made it all the way the floor. None has passed, but some worry that if the amendments resurface, they could face a stronger chance of passing should the balance of power shift away from transit supporters.

Local transit measures