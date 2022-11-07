Monday’s Headlines Think Globally

In contrast to the rest of the world, traffic deaths in the U.S. continue to rise. It’s not because this is a sprawling country that’s heavily dependent on cars; it’s because every other nation is focused on solutions like banning cars from city centers that Americans won’t enact. (Bloomberg)
Transit projects would be much cheaper if U.S. politicians stopped meddling, wasting money on consultants, employing too many workers, over-designing stations and making other mistakes other countries don’t make. (Vice)
Walk signals that give pedestrians a head start are a simple way to make crossing the street safer. (CalMatters)
Nineteen states, cities and counties have a public transit referendum on the ballot Tuesday (Environment America). Two of them are in San Francisco (Chronicle).
But where will I park to drop off my dry cleaning? Northwest D.C. residents want to know about a proposed Connecticut Avenue bike lane project that would save lives. (Washington Post)
A recent L.A. Metro survey found that concerns about safety and cleanliness are driving away riders, especially women. (Los Angeles Times)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District might shut down part of the L line next year to make repairs. (Denverite)
Southeastern cities along I-20 are meeting about bringing back Amtrak service. (Railway Age)
Further proof that gas-tax holidays don’t work: Prices in Orlando are higher now than before Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the tax. (Weekly)
Phoenix’s booming e-bike industry is being held back by a lack of infrastructure. (Axios)
Columbus, Ohio residents are pushing for more protected bike lanes. (Dispatch)
Since 1982, federal transportation funding has been governed by the "80-20 split," which restricts the federal Department of Transportation from spending more than 20 percent of its Highway Trust Fund money on transit projects, leaving the majority of federal funding for highway projects.
The spoils of the ARC tunnel are being prepared to be doled out in New York and New Jersey, and–not surprisingly–the proposed replacements don’t have quite the same green tint. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has named three major projects it hopes to advance with the roughly $3 billion in diverted […]