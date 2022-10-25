Tuesday’s Headlines Bite the Hand That Feeds Them

Republican politicians denounced the Inflation Reduction Act, but the red states they represent will benefit from the billions of dollars the Biden administration is investing in electric vehicles. (New York Times)
Biden appointee Gloria Shepherd is the first woman and first Black executive director of the Federal Highway Administration. (Traffic Technology Today)
The Idaho stop is getting a green light from the Biden administration. (Streetsblog)
Autoblog hits on the point that American driving enthusiasts will never feel the thrill of the open Autobahn because the U.S. doesn’t invest enough in mass transit to give people who don’t want to drive an alternative.
Over 20 years, Tampa’s TECO streetcar has evolved from tourist toy to one of the few reliable examples of transit in a city that sorely needs more. (Tampa Bay Times)
Houston is in the midst of a paradigm shift when it comes to transportation, but it still has a lot of work to do. (Kinder Rice)
Denver transit notched its best ridership numbers during fare-free August since before the pandemic. (Denver Post)
Transit and disability advocates are raising concerns about Pittsburgh’s Move PGH mobility pilot (WESA). But the Post-Gazette thinks the city should continue to offer options like bike-sharing and e-scooters.
Waymo wants to deploy robotaxis in Los Angeles. (L.A. Times)