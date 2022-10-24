Monday’s Headlines Get Schooled

Lack of transportation is a key hurdle for many carless students attending community college. (Marketplace)
So far, Democrats’ 2021 infrastructure act has a mixed record on preventing climate change. (USA Today)
The environmental movement is actually undermining efforts to reign in greenhouse gas emissions by delaying much-needed projects. (The Atlantic)
Mercedes has committed to a Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths by 2050, starting with collecting data on driver behavior. (Car Buzz)
Audi has developed new technology that alerts drivers when they’re about to hit a cyclist they may not be able to see. (Curbed)
In-demand campaign surrogate Pete Buttigieg talked infrastructure in Orlando with Florida Senate candidate Val Demings (WESH) and stumped for another Senate candidate, Mandela Barnes, in Wisconsin (Channel 3000).
Lyft’s cofounder admits that driverless cars are at least a decade away from becoming widespread. (Tech Crunch)
Lacking funding and under attack by Republican lawmakers, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority is facing an existential crisis. (Tampa Bay Times)
The Chicago Transit Authority papered over a $400 million shortfall with federal funds and released a $1.8 billion budget that includes no fare hikes or service cuts. (Sun-Times)
Uber has spent more than $100,000 fighting a Maine referendum on raising the minimum wage to $18. (News Center Maine)
A San Diego police officer says coworkers retaliated against her after she reported an instance of racial discrimination during a jaywalking stop (CBS 8). Meanwhile, a Fresno officer was found at fault for running over a man sleeping on a sidewalk (Bee).
Milwaukee saw more biking and fewer drivers speeding on revamped streets in 2021. (Spectrum News)
The Seattle DOT is delaying a Beacon Hill bike lane for yet another study that could kill the project. (The Urbanist)
The husband of a U.S. diplomat killed by a driver while riding her bike in Maryland has organized a bike ride to raise awareness of the need for safer streets. (WUSA)
In Alaska, moose are just another user on multi-use trails. (Bicycling)
In Part 2 of our conversation with Jeremy Levine, assistant professor of organizational studies and sociology at the University of Michigan, we discuss how people talk about “the community” and what public outreach and participation could look like.
Mayor Bloomberg’s Office of Long-Term Planning & Sustainability is running a series of meetings with community groups. Though the meeting times are posted publicly on the PLANYC 2030 web site, no locations are listed and word has it these borough-wide "Community Leader" meetings are going to be pretty strictly invitation-only. Presentation to New York New Visions […]
Jeremy Levine, an assistant professor of organizational studies and sociology at the University of Michigan, talks about his book "Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston." How do neighborhood groups, elected officials, and public servants claim the mantle of representing “the community”? Part 1 of 2.
This week we’re joined by Duncan Hwang, interim co-director of the Asian Pacific Network of Oregon, and Gauri Rajbaidya, architect and senior associate at SERA. They chat with us about community-driven development in Portland’s Jade District and how it's connected to the rest of the region.
This week, Kim Cella of Citizens for Modern Transit and Sheila Holm of AARP discuss how they are transforming transit stops in St. Louis by involving the community, engaging transit operators, and bringing life to grey spaces.