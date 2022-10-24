Monday’s Headlines Get Schooled

You can't take the cheese wagon to community college.
  • Lack of transportation is a key hurdle for many carless students attending community college. (Marketplace)
  • So far, Democrats’ 2021 infrastructure act has a mixed record on preventing climate change. (USA Today)
  • The environmental movement is actually undermining efforts to reign in greenhouse gas emissions by delaying much-needed projects. (The Atlantic)
  • Mercedes has committed to a Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths by 2050, starting with collecting data on driver behavior. (Car Buzz)
  • Audi has developed new technology that alerts drivers when they’re about to hit a cyclist they may not be able to see. (Curbed)
  • In-demand campaign surrogate Pete Buttigieg talked infrastructure in Orlando with Florida Senate candidate Val Demings (WESH) and stumped for another Senate candidate, Mandela Barnes, in Wisconsin (Channel 3000).
  • Lyft’s cofounder admits that driverless cars are at least a decade away from becoming widespread. (Tech Crunch)
  • Lacking funding and under attack by Republican lawmakers, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority is facing an existential crisis. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • The Chicago Transit Authority papered over a $400 million shortfall with federal funds and released a $1.8 billion budget that includes no fare hikes or service cuts. (Sun-Times)
  • Uber has spent more than $100,000 fighting a Maine referendum on raising the minimum wage to $18. (News Center Maine)
  • A San Diego police officer says coworkers retaliated against her after she reported an instance of racial discrimination during a jaywalking stop (CBS 8). Meanwhile, a Fresno officer was found at fault for running over a man sleeping on a sidewalk (Bee).
  • Milwaukee saw more biking and fewer drivers speeding on revamped streets in 2021. (Spectrum News)
  • The Seattle DOT is delaying a Beacon Hill bike lane for yet another study that could kill the project. (The Urbanist)
  • The husband of a U.S. diplomat killed by a driver while riding her bike in Maryland has organized a bike ride to raise awareness of the need for safer streets. (WUSA)
  • In Alaska, moose are just another user on multi-use trails. (Bicycling)

