Thursday’s Headlines Are Classified

A proposed Biden administration rule would reclassify Uber and Lyft drivers, giving them federal labor protections. (Vox)
Rising costs and labor shortages are threatening the implementation of the federal infrastructure act. (Smart Cities Dive)
Even if cities don’t have minimum parking mandates, banks often require a certain amount of parking before they’ll loan money to developers. (Axios Richmond)
E-scooter and e-bike injuries and deaths are on the rise (Bicycle Retailer), prompting at least one city — Bloomington, Indiana — to ban them after 11 p.m. (WRTV) Which seems hypocritical, since no one is talking about banning driving late at night.
A foundation started by Mike Bloomberg is giving 10 cities $1 million each to build biking infrastructure. (The Guardian)
The Inflation Reduction Act could be used to tear down a freeway racially dividing Baltimore. (Fast Company)
The Pennsylvania DOT is considering changes to Philadelphia’s dangerous Lincoln Drive. (Inquirer)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s new CEO is a former bus driver who headed the Toronto Transit Commission. (RT&S)
The Sierra Club and other groups are suing Maryland to stop Gov. Larry Hogan from widening D.C.-area freeways. (Washington Post)
A Florida judge took a penny sales tax for transportation off the ballot in Hillsborough County, ruling that it was vaguely worded. (WFTS)
Minneapolis officials say plans to route the Purple Line through Maplewood aren’t yet final. (Star Tribune)
Houston bike advocates are criticizing a local Republican candidate’s campaign ad that equates supporting bike trails with being soft on crime. (Houston Public Media)
London’s low-emissions zone and congestion charges have led to drivers replacing their diesel vehicles with electric ones, resulting in cleaner air. (Bloomberg)