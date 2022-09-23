Friday’s Headlines Are Cracking Open a Cold One

Path Path
The National Transportation Safety Board proposed that all new vehicles be equipped with alcohol sensors by 2030 to prevent drunk driving. (
Ars Technica) Uber will require its drivers to switch to electric vehicles by 2030, but hasn’t said if or how it will help them pay for it. (
Jalopnik) Micromobility could soon include three- and four-wheeled vehicles that fall somewhere between bikes and cars. (
McKinsey) Leaving sidewalks in disrepair encourages people to drive cars. (
Arch Daily) California’s Prop 22 pushed wages for Uber and Lyft drivers down to $6.20 an hour after expenses. They’d be making $11 more if they were classified as employees instead of contractors. (
Wired) California regulators are considering requiring big rigs to be zero-emissions by 2040. (
Los Angeles Times) The L.A. city council voted to approve 3,000 new transit shelters. (
KCET) Drivers have killed more than 100 cyclists in Harris County, Texas, since 2017. (
Houston Chronicle) A downtown Houston business group is proposing $737 million in “green” and multimodal amenities trying to make the widely unpopular I-35 widening more palatable. (
Houston Public Media) Austin has applied for $23 million in federal funds to make streets safer. (
Austin Chronicle) Some new bus lanes, bike lanes and other infrastructure put into place during Boston’s Orange Line shutdown will remain permanent. (
CBS News) A Portland lawyer is going to court seeking to force the Oregon DOT to release public comments on the controversial I-5 Rose Quarter project. (
Willamette Week) The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is expanding, and it’s looking for inspiration in … Indianapolis? (
AJC) Omaha’s proposed streetcar is putting a bike lane pilot project in jeopardy. (
Fox 42)
Westword profiles Denver walking evangelist John Stalls.
Spectrum News profiles Lori Burchett, the new head of Cincinnati’s streetcar.
And you’ll look sweet/ Upon the seat/ Of an e-bicycle built for two. ( Mass Transit )