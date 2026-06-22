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Monday’s Headlines Are Biked Up

Out of 3,000 U.S. cities, the number that scored well on People for Bike's metrics more than doubled to 555 between 2025 and 2026.
12:24 AM EDT on June 22, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are Biked Up
Let's rename it Bikelyn after People for Bikes put the borough atop its list of bike-friendly cities.
  • People for Bikes named Brooklyn the best large city for biking in the U.S., with Queens coming in fourth. (Apparently the group divides New York into boroughs.) Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Detroit and Philadelphia rounded out the top 10. Three small cities — Mackinac Island, Michigan; Old Orchard, Pennsylvania; and Crested Butte, Colorado — scored a perfect 100. The top medium-sized city was Hoboken, which is running a nine-year Vision Zero streak, followed by the Detroit suburb of Rochester.
  • Waymo recalled nearly 4,000 robotaxis because more than a dozen of them have driven into closed highway construction zones. (Tech Crunch)
  • Utah officials are still awaiting word from the Trump administration on a $2.4 billion grant to double-track the FrontRunner line, allowing 15-minute headways between Ogden and Provo in the Salt Lake City area. (KSL)
  • The Heartland Flyer between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth has received a year’s reprieve, but its future beyond 2027 is uncertain. (The Oklahoman)
  • Amtrak trains between Portland and Seattle have sold out for the World Cup. (KGW)
  • A fed-up Seattle radio host who says he spends $60 a day on gas to commute threatened to buy an electric car due to Washington state’s 6 cent gas tax hike (KIRO). Sounds like a smart decision!
  • Greater Greater Washington details how D.C. can effectively and efficiently replace the H Street streetcar.
  • Another World Cup host city, Kansas City, is experiencing record-high streetcar ridership. (KSHB)
  • More than 100 people have been injured on the I-10 bridge over Lake Charles in Louisiana since 2018. (The Advocate)
  • A bloody streetcar strike ripped through St. Louis in 1900, when businessmen consolidated the privately run system into a monopoly, cut service and forced employees to work longer hours. (Post-Dispatch)
  • Joe Biden keeps repeating a debunked anecdote about an Amtrak conductor and friend confronting him for talking about how many miles he’d flown while vice president. (Newsweek)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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