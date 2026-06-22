Monday’s Headlines Are Biked Up
Out of 3,000 U.S. cities, the number that scored well on People for Bike's metrics more than doubled to 555 between 2025 and 2026.
By Blake Aued
12:24 AM EDT on June 22, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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