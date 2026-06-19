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Friday’s Headlines Celebrate Juneteenth

Ideas for speeding up infrastructure construction in the U.S., where it's slower and more expensive than any other nation.
12:01 AM EDT on June 19, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Celebrate Juneteenth
Transit infrastructure like California high-speed rail costs too much and takes too long to build.

Streetsblog USA will be off today for the Juneteenth holiday. See you all Monday!

  • Building transit projects is far more expensive in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world. Slow Boring put together a playbook to address procurement, red tape and other causes. California YIMBY recently addressed similar issues — such as artificial budget constraints, the collapse of local news and the public’s failure to hold leaders accountable — as exemplified by a Los Angeles subway line that took 46 years to build (L.A. Times).
  • Wildlife crossings in Appalachian states reduce car crashes involving animals by up to 97 percent. (Governing)
  • The slow-moving East River Tunnel project is the result of 116 years of deferred maintenance. (Rail Passengers Association)
  • The Eno Center for Transportation provides an overview on how Salt Lake City is using transit-oriented development to stabilize housing costs.
  • MARTA officials responded to a federal investigation by saying that trains are safe, outside of a few “outlier incidents.” (Atlanta News First)
  • Can Sound Transit avoid consigning certain Seattle transit projects to purgatory? (The Urbanist)
  • Grand Rapids opened Michigan’s first daycare inside a transit station to serve parents who commute by bus. (Detroit News)
  • Richmond has issued more than 167,000 speeding tickets since cameras were installed in 13 school zones a little over two years ago. (6 News)
  • Two Iowa City streets are getting protected bike lanes. (Press-Citizen)
  • Walking and biking account for three-quarters of daytime trips in London (Momentum). But even though it’s doing a lot more than U.S. cities to reduce driving, London is still falling short of its goals (Yale Climate Connections).
  • Dutch children are unusually healthy and happy, and it may be because of an annual festival that encourages them to explore their neighborhood on foot. (The Guardian)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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