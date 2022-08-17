Wednesday’s Headlines Are Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Instead of considering alternatives to expensive electric or hybrid cars, like e-scooters or e-bikes, the Biden administration remains focused on antiquated, car-centric approaches and policies that have plagued our communities and planet for over a century. Here's why that needs to change.
Federal regulators want local governments to track transportation sector emissions — but they can't do much to force communities to reduce those emissions, never mind doing so in ways that would address the other damages of car dependency, experts say.