Wednesday’s Headlines Are Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Photo: White House
Photo: White House
  • President Biden signed Democrats’ pared-down-but-still-big climate bill Tuesday (Politico). Here’s what’s in it (New York Times).
  • As climate change makes extreme weather worse, transit agencies are going to have to do more to protect subways from flooding and bus riders from the heat. (Next City)
  • Point: Golf carts are the future of transportation (Slate). Counterpoint: How about electric motorcycles and e-bikes instead? (Jalopnik)
  • The National Association of City Transportation Officials released a new report on safe and inclusive biking.
  • GIS apps can be racist, steering users through well-off areas and away from “dangerous” minority and low-income neighborhoods. (New Statesman)
  • A Southern Methodist University study found that low-income Dallas neighborhoods are far more likely to lack sidewalks, crosswalks or access to transit. (Morning News)
  • Oakland is starting an e-bike lending program to alleviate congestion and smog in low-income neighborhoods. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Charlotte is rewriting its zoning code to allow denser development in single-family neighborhoods and ditch parking mandates near transit stops. (Axios)
  • Salt Lake City is reviving its traffic-calming program after a 19-year hiatus. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Compton officials hope installing small bumps at intersections will stop stunt drivers from taking over the streets at night. (CBS News)
  • Numerous street crossings, construction and illegally parked cars make Philadelphia’s Delaware River Trail dangerous. (WHYY)
  • Here are the five best bike trails in Boston, one of the nation’s bike-friendliest cities. (Herald)
  • More than 260 German mayors are pushing for 30-kilometer-per-hour speed limits, which in most cases are currently prohibited by the national government. (The Mayor)

