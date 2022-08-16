Tuesday’s Headlines Need a Boost

Bond-raters are warning that transit agencies that rely heavily on farebox revenue are facing a budget crisis once federal COVID funding runs out. (Route Fifty)
Transit agencies are clamoring for battery-electric buses, but deliveries are slow in coming due to a microprocessor shortage. (Smart Cities Dive)
While three-quarters of U.S. drivers say gas is too expensive, it’s actually cheaper here than most of the rest of the world. (The Hustle)
Even with federal funding, removing urban freeways is still a challenge. (Governing)
Your semi-regular reminder that the term “jaywalking” was conjured up by avid motorists and automakers to convince the public that roads are for cars, not people. (City Lab)
Kansas City transit went fare-free, but that doesn’t help the 87 percent of low-income households that don’t live near a bus line. (The Pitch)
Metro Denver is dropping plans to widen two highways, thanks to a state mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. (Colorado Public Radio)
Three crashes killed four people in just six hours last weekend in Philadelphia, where the city recently announced a new complete streets program. (Inquirer)
Nashville advocates are pushing to keep bike and pedestrian pathways open during major events. (News Channel 5)
Hillsborough County, Florida, is considering removing ugly wraparound ads from buses. Ad sales only make up 0.4 percent of the transit agency’s budget, although some say it can use every penny it can get. (Tampa Bay Times)
A new mobility plan takes effect in Brussels today that aims to reduce congestion and pollution by keeping cars out of the city center. (Politico)
Bonn, Germany, is introducing a 19-euro transit pass in response to the popularity of a nationwide nine-euro summer pass. (The Mayor)
Helsinki is giving city employees free transit passes, which officials hope will boost ridership to pre-COVID levels. (YLE)
