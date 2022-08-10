Wednesday’s Headlines Get Onboard Amtrak

Amtrak saw a 97 percent drop in ticket sales at the start of the pandemic, but ridership has almost fully recovered and some cases exceeds 2019. (Politico)
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wants the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to do something about SUVs’ large blind zones that hide children in the street from drivers. (Transportation Today)
People have been called for car-free streets for almost as long as cars have existed. (Planetizen)
The playbook for reviving big-city transit is becoming increasingly clear — at least in those big cities that already have robust, if outdated, systems. (Governing)
Common Edge interviews architect David Waggonner about the pessimism surrounding tearing down New Orleans’ crumbling Claiborne Expressway. The Syracuse Post-Standard examines what that city can learn from Rochester, which demolished its urban ring road. And more than 50 years after I-90 punched through Spokane, a new interchange is victimizing one neighborhood again (Crosscut).
Philadelphia could use federal infrastructure funds to dust off 1110-year-old plans for a Roosevelt Boulevard subway. (Inquirer, Streetsblog)
San Francisco has 45 traffic cops, but they only issue a total of 10 tickets per day. (SF Chronicle)
Denver’s new bus rapid transit network — still six years away — will be called the Lynx. (Denverite)
A driver hit a Colorado Springs woman who broke several bones. Then police cited the victim for jaywalking. (Fox 21)
Fix the roads already! Singer Amy Grant suffered a concussion when she hit a pothole and fell off her bike (Billboard). And Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale suffered a season-ending wrist injury after his bike hit a rough patch and threw him off. (NBC Sports)
Only a magician would dare risk death by riding in a crappy American bike lane. (McSweeney’s)
My wife and I were married last month in Brooklyn. For our honeymoon, we wanted to see as many great American cities as we could. In 19 days of travel, we visited Chicago, Seattle, Portland (Ore.), San Francisco, Los Angeles and New Orleans (and also stopped briefly in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia). How could two people as obsessed as […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Trivia question 1: Of all the trips taken by U.S. adults, how many lead to or from somewhere other than work? The answer is 78 percent. Trivia question 2: Of all the […]
Self-driving cars are coming, and maybe sooner than we think. But the question of how they will shape cities is still wide open. Could they lead to less traffic and parking as people stop owning cars and start sharing them? More sprawl as car travel becomes less of a hassle? More freedom to walk and bike […]
Part 3 in a series on rail and transit-only travel across the United States focuses on the final three cities of our journey. Part 2 looked at the first three and Part 1 presented an overview of our travel. San Francisco Fully restored streetcars, cable cars, buses with and without pantographs, submerged and at-grade light rail, a […]
Given the tens of billions of dollars that L.A. will spend on transit over the next few decades, it's all the more important to invest it in ways that will be useful and attract riders. But since 2014, ridership has been dropping.