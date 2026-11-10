Tuesday’s Headlines Are Still Surfing the Blue Wave
Politicians may not realize it, but U.S. voters are overwhelmingly in favor of transit.
By Blake Aued
12:02 AM EST on November 10, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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