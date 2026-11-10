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Tuesday’s Headlines Are Still Surfing the Blue Wave

Politicians may not realize it, but U.S. voters are overwhelmingly in favor of transit.
12:02 AM EST on November 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Still Surfing the Blue Wave
Don't have a cow, BART. The voters got you. harry_nl
  • Voters loved transit in 2026, approving 22 out of 27 transit-related measures Nov. 3 and 56 out of 66 for the year, according to Metro Magazine‘s count.
  • Incoming Iowa Sen. Josh Turek uses a wheelchair, and is expected to be a strong advocate for disability access on transit. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Self-driving Waymos continue to cut off school buses a year after the company updated its software to supposedly fix the problem. (Tech Crunch)
  • Surprisingly, Boise and Orlando joined Boston and New York at the top of the list for most miles residents walk or bike, according to one analysis. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Mass transit and bike lanes will be top priorities for new Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman (L.A. Times). Her win over incumbent Karen Bass came after Raman openly embraced bike lane supporters (LAist).
  • Texas government is still divided, but last week’s Democratic sweep is promising news for Austin’s Project Connect (City of Yes). In fact, the Texas GOP’s overall war on cities is about to come to an end (Texas Tribune).
  • Florida voters passed Amendment 3, which will cost local governments billions in tax revenue, potentially threatening local transit funding. (WUSF)
  • Bucking the national trend, a vote on Lawrence, Kansas’ transit tax was much closer than usual. (Journal-World)
  • Tucson is working toward Arizona’s first bus rapid transit line. (KJZZ)
  • An Omaha traffic reporter argues that the city’s streetcar is being built for tourists more than residents (World-Herald). That’s a common criticism of streetcars in particular — that they’re curiosities suburbanites drive into the city to ride, rather than functional transportation.
  • The California town of Lancaster transformed a five-lane highway into a pleasant tree-lined boulevard with plenty of space for bikes and people. (The Guardian)
  • A Pittsburgh City Paper writer went off on yinzers driving around in trucks that are bigger than Big Ben Roethlisberger.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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