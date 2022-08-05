What a Drag It Is for Friday’s Headlines to Get Old

Cleveland is one city that's struggling with future maintenance costs. Photo: Clevelanders for Public Transit
Cleveland is one city that's struggling with future maintenance costs. Photo: Clevelanders for Public Transit
  • U.S. transit infrastructure is aging, and even with federal funding on the way, many don’t have the money to keep up with maintenance or make needed upgrades. (Route Fifty)
  • Even if you don’t love it, the Manchin-Schumer climate deal is great because it proves Democrats can do something, and it empowers them to do more if voters keep them in power. (The Nation)
  • The Biden administration wants to require states to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but will the rule have any teeth? (Governing)
  • New York drivers like to push the limits and go a little bit faster (NY Times), but let’s be honest, so do drivers everywhere.
  • A city like Los Angeles that was built on good streetcar bones but went off the rails with sprawl and cars can still recreate those old walkable communities. (The Urbanist)
  • After the resignation of Texas Central’s CEO, it’s unclear whether the Houston-to-Dallas high-speed rail line will ever become a reality. (Houston Press)
  • Denver voters will decide this fall on a tax measure to repair and build new sidewalks, taking the onus off property owners who are usually reluctant to pay. (Denverite)
  • With Rhode Island business and civic groups calling for more investment in transit, here’s where gubernatorial candidates stand. (Providence Journal)
  • Seattle is testing out better barriers for bike lanes to stop drivers from parking in them (The Stranger). Maybe Charlotte should take note, because bike lanes there are blocked all the time (WBTV)
  • The Federal Transit Administration thinks Pittsburgh Regional Transit is lowballing the cost of a future bus rapid transit line. (WESA)
  • Soon even the most committed cyclists will get the chance to drive a Porsche. (Bicycle Retailer)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Actually, Highway Builders, Roads Don’t Pay For Themselves

By Tanya Snyder |
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]

Why the Senate Transportation Bill Will Devastate Transit

By Tanya Snyder |
Transit officials lined up today to make clear that holding transit spending at current levels — as the Senate’s transportation authorization bill does — will put transit systems at risk of falling further into dangerous disrepair. The backlog for transit maintenance and replacement stands “conservatively” at $86 billion, according to the Federal Transit Administration. That […]