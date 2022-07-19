Tuesday’s Headlines Move Through the Week
- Violence against transit workers has spiked during the pandemic, hindering hiring and ridership recovery, but the Biden administration doesn’t plan on doing anything about it until the end of the year. (Politico)
- High gas prices have not prodded commuters to return to transit. (Marketplace)
- Another reason riders haven’t returned: For office workers, hybrid schedules are the new normal. (The American Prospect)
- The National Park Service is letting cars back into Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park because — get this — since cars were banned, too many people are walking through the woods. (Slate)
- Twenty years ago, Pittsburgh had only three bike lanes and was named one of the worst cities for biking. Now it has 100 miles of bike infrastructure and counting. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
- Conversely, Hawaii has made little progress on implementing a statewide bike plan. (Honolulu Civil Beat)
- Denver is offering rebates for residents to buy e-bikes, but demand would be even stronger if the city were actually a safe place to bike. (Denver Post)
- Burlington’s bike-share abruptly closed, another reminder that public bike-share is essential. It’s not a luxury — but that’s how we treat it when we privatize it. (Free Press)
- Louisville streets are getting more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians (WAVE 3)
- Almost 6,000 riders made the 200-mile trip from Seattle to Portland by bike last weekend. (KGW)
- The Utah Transit Authority approved a pilot program giving K-12 public school students and employees free transit passes. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- The Portland city council unanimously endorsed a new Columbia River bridge to Vancouver, Washington, that includes light rail. (Bike Portland)
