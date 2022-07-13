Wednesday’s Headlines Have Stalled Out

Transit’s post-pandemic recovery has stalled out despite sky-high gas prices, with a labor shortage limiting service and seemingly permanent changes to riders’ commuting patterns. (Government Technology)
President Biden will continue to push for suspending federal gas taxes despite congressional opposition and already-falling gas prices, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a visit to Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)
Banning cars from cities would create space for all the other activities people used to do in streets before cars completely took them over. (The Guardian)
Former top Uber executive Mark MacGann has stepped forward as the whistleblower who leaked a massive trove of company documents, saying, “We had actually sold people a lie.” (StreetsblogUSA, Washington Post)
The application process for federal infrastructure grants still favors big cities and big projects over smaller projects and first-time applicants. (Brookings)
California cities are banning new gas stations as a way to fight climate change. (Los Angeles Times)
Charlotte’s new mobility plan aims to slash single-occupancy driving to 50 percent of trips and expand transit access for Black residents. (Smart Cities Dive)
A Phoenix mall could be redeveloped into a walkable mixed-use community centered around a new light rail station. (Fox 10)
Houston is considering building the nation’s longest bus rapid transit line. (Chronicle)
A behind-schedule and over-budget Honolulu rail line is supported by just 36 percent of voters. (Civil Beat)
Seattle has started work on an extension of Sound Transit’s Link light rail. (KOMO)
Connecticut’s transportation commissioner wants to use federal infrastructure funds to convert an intercity bus line to light rail. (CT News Junkie)
High gas prices are contributing to record-high e-bike and scooter use in Denver. (Denver Post)
Baton Rouge now has three electric buses, with 25 more on the way. (The Advocate)
Voting ends today on a name for Nashville’s new bike-lane sweeper. (WKRN)
Drivers, elected officials and the Daily News are freaking out as city gas prices hit $4 a gallon. The hysteria has reached such a pitch that AAA New York is doing the unthinkable, advising drivers to reduce consumption. It costs so much to fuel up that the American Automobile Association is urging its members […]
So transit ridership is up. Everybody knows that. It’s at its highest point since 1956. Right? Well, ridership per capita is still less than half its 1956 point. And by 1956, transit ridership was already at a 40-year low. But with transit growing faster than car travel, at a rate that outpaces population growth, there […]