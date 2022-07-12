Tuesday’s Headlines Uber Alles

A blockbuster investigation by The Guardian used hundreds of thousands of leaked documents to show how Uber influenced politicians, paid off academics, blew off regulators and put drivers in danger to spread across the globe.
If it makes you feel any better, Canada seems to be having as many problems as the U.S. building new transit infrastructure. (New York Times)
The price of gas is falling, so can drivers stop complaining now? (Fortune)
If Miami wants to survive climate change, it will have to spend $3.2 billion on a 267-mile seawall. (New Times)
In a blow to San Antonio’s hopes of making Broadway safer, Texas Republicans’ new platform condemns road diets as “anti-car measures” intended to “intentionally clog vehicle lanes.” (San Antonio Report)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown are seeking a $25 million federal grant for a road diet on Main Street. (Buffalo News)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is running two-car trains instead of three to make them easier to patrol (Minnesota Public Radio). In Philadelphia, SEPTA’s head of transit police is resigning amid accusations that he’s been too tough on or not tough enough on crime (Billy Penn).
Maryland transit ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels. (Daily Record)
Austin is building a subway, and residents just got their first look at what stations might look like. (KUT)
Denver is adding e-bikes to its bike-share inventory, which B-Cycle hopes will stem falling ridership. (Westword)
A Grand Rapids foundation is considering putting a child-care center inside a downtown bus station. (MLive)
We’d write a takedown of this ridiculous North Carolina EV charger bill, but Car and Driver already did it for us.
It's been a bad few weeks for Uber, with CEO Travis Kalanick recently caught on tape in a shouting match with a driver over the company's diminishing pay. Joe Cortright at City Observatory says that beyond the public meltdown, there are a growing number of signs that Uber's business model just isn't sustainable.