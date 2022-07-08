Friday’s Headlines Are Paying Attention

Drivers are increasingly distracted by all the screens and other gadgets on their dashboards, and it’s contributing to the rise in traffic deaths. Polls show that almost everyone agrees driving while distracted is dangerous, but most still use their cellphones while driving anyway, and automakers are largely silent on the subject. (Los Angeles Times)
Drivers are distracted; they’re also angry, stressed out, drinking more and rusty behind the wheel after the pandemic. (Harvard Gazette)
The governors of New York and New Jersey reached a cost-sharing agreement on the Gateway Project, a new tunnel under the Hudson River that promises to unclog train traffic up and down the Eastern Seaboard. (New York Times)
Portland is charging a new 20-cent “climate fee” for street parking, with the anticipated $2 million in revenue going toward transit passes and Biketown rides for low-income residents. (Willamette Week)
Charlotte’s outgoing mayor pro tem says the Silver Line is too important to screw up. (Observer)
The Maryland Transit Administration is scaling back the Baltimore light rail schedule next week due to a driver shortage. (CBS 13)
Birmingham is getting a new 10-mile bus rapid transit line. (Bham Now)
A Chicago woman who lost her fingers in a car crash now creates sidewalk art around the city. (ABC 7)
European rail industry leaders envision a high-speed rail network as an alternative to air travel. (CNN)
In Singapore, car-buyers have to bid on a limited number of permits, pushing prices into six figures, while the small city-state spends big on public transit. It’s a strategy that’s starting to draw attention from other global cities grappling with pollution and congestion. (City Lab)
Are “Westworld”‘s self-flying drones the future of transportation? (The Conversation)
Yesterday, Ford became the first automaker to endorse a bill, introduced by Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY), to ban distracted driving. When a similar bill was introduced in the last session, Ford was the first to endorse it then, too. McCarthy’s bill requires USDOT to set minimum standards for state bans on “the use of hand-held […]
Motorists with smart phones use their devices in 88 out of every 100 trips, according to data collected by Zendrive, a company that assesses driving behavior using the sensors in smart phones. Extrapolating to the entire population, Zendrive estimates there are about 600 million trips involving distracted driving in the U.S. each day.
Google Glass: Buying one will set you back $1,500. It makes even the most attractive people look ridiculous. It may or may not be the future of mobile technology. A handful of states are trying to get out ahead of any risk this product might present to public safety. Bills bubbling up in eight states would […]
Distracted driving isn’t just about texting — it’s the mental effort of multi-tasking that makes people less alert and more dangerous behind the wheel. As hands-free devices like in-dash, voice-activated computer systems proliferate in new-model cars, they create additional risks. Using these devices can cause lingering distractions for up to 27 seconds after the task is completed, according to […]
Apple's new CarPlay dashboard (!) is prompting a conversation about why regulators aren't taking action on "infotainment" systems that induce the very dangerous driving that manufacturers claim will do the opposite.