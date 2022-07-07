Thursday’s Headlines Are Thinking of the Children

  • The percentage of schoolchildren who drive or are driven to school has tripled in the past 40 years. and the percentage of students who walk or bike to school has fallen by a similar amount. Open enrollment policies and new school construction versus renovation are partly to blame. Regardless, kids still need safe routes to walk or bike to schools. (The City Fix)
  • The White House needs a zoning czar. (City Lab)
  • Suburban office parks are dying, and of course the New York Times is here to write their eulogy.
  • The D.C. Metro was unprepared to handle the volume of passengers who wanted to watch Fourth of July fireworks. (Washington Post)
  • Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff bragged that he was able to secure $8 million for planning for a high-speed rail line that Georgia residents have been waiting on for decades. (Saporta Report)
  • California is spending $300 million to protect a railway along the San Diego coastline from erosion. (Del Mar Times)
  • Vancouver has approved a $21 billion transportation plan that includes extended bus hours and 300 miles of protected bike lanes. (Sun)
  • Bogota’s smartphone-based congestion pricing shows promise. (Government Technology)
  • A German court ruled that SUV drivers should face heavier fines when their heavier vehicles strike pedestrians. (Jalopnik)
  • An Auckland mayoral candidate wants to funnel funds from roads to transit. (New Zealand Herald)

