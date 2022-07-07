Thursday’s Headlines Are Thinking of the Children

The percentage of schoolchildren who drive or are driven to school has tripled in the past 40 years. and the percentage of students who walk or bike to school has fallen by a similar amount. Open enrollment policies and new school construction versus renovation are partly to blame. Regardless, kids still need safe routes to walk or bike to schools. (The City Fix)
Lakewood, Ohio, population 51,000, doesn’t have any school buses. It never has. Because of the way its schools were designed and sited, this inner-ring Cleveland suburb doesn’t need buses — every child in the district lives less than two miles from their classroom, and most are within one mile. Lakewood calls itself a “walking school […]
There’s nothing quite like listening to a preeminent expert in pediatric injury prevention telling you you’re taking unnecessary risks with your child’s life. That more or less sums up my conversation yesterday with Dr. Phyllis Agran, who has authored and consulted on many American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policies relating to childhood injury and trauma […]
All of a sudden, I feel like all anyone is talking about is whether it’s a good idea to raise kids in the city. I’m raising a kid in the city. I feel great about it when she has a blast on the back of the bike, or makes friends on the bus, or gets […]
A six-month Streetsblog investigation found that streets near schools are uniquely dangerous, with rates of crashes and injuries that exceed city averages — particularly near schools where most students are poor or children of color.