Monday’s Headlines Need More Help

Source Creative commons
Source Creative commons
  • Federal funding helped transit agencies stay afloat through the pandemic. But ridership hasn’t fully recovered, and that money is running out with no more help on the way, so now many are now facing financial catastrophe. (Governing)
  • As the Biden administration meets with Big Oil to increase production and considers lifting smog restrictions (Reuters), transit advocates are pushing the president to lift transit fares rather than gas taxes (Washington Post).
  • A gas-tax holiday will help neither drivers nor Democrats. (Politico)
  • Toyota is recalling some electric crossovers because the wheels might literally fall off. (The Verge)
  • Cleveland is one of 16 recipients of federal grants to address barriers to transit access in low-income neighborhoods. (WKYC)
  • Amtrak has committed $12 billion to expanding Penn Station, but it won’t be easy. (New York Times)
  • A California environmental agency nixed a San Diego proposal to allow denser development without parking in single-family neighborhoods. (Planetizen)
  • Flying in the face of the trend toward lower or now fares, the Maryland Transit Administration raised Baltimore bus and rail fares by 10 cents. (Patch)
  • The red bus-only lanes on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia is the first of many to come. (WPIV)
  • Milwaukee (Fox 6) and Louisville (WDRB) have adopted Vision Zero initiatives.
  • A new e-bike-share program is set to launch in Boise. (KTVB)
  • Jim Matthews, the head of the Rail Passengers Association, took a solo cross-country trip on Amtrak at age 8, and he’s been an advocate for passenger rail ever since. (Washington Post)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG