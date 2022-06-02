Thursday’s Headlines Are Calming Down

Philadelphia's Washington Avenue will get a makeover, but only a partial one. Credit: Google Maps
  • Transit agencies around the world lost 40 percent of their riders between 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic, after ridership rose 20 percent in the five years prior, according to new figures from the International Association of Public Transport. (International Railway Journal)
  • With venture capital subsidies vanishing and their efforts to develop autonomous vehicles failed, Uber and Lyft are raising prices and pivoting to old-school taxi and black car services in a desperate attempt to finally turn a profit. (Motherboard)
  • The Atlantic reviews New York Times Magazine writer Jody Rosen’s new book “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle.”
  • Los Angeles has scrapped plans for a $6 billion expansion of the 710 Freeway. (L.A. Times, Streetsblog LA)
  • A compromise plan for Philadelphia’s deadly Washington Avenue is literally a half-measure, with a host of safety improvements on one end and five car lanes on the other. (Inquirer)
  • Dallas officials believe converting two one-way streets to two ways and adding a roundabout will calm traffic on Polk and Tyler streets. (D Magazine)
  • A proposed Park Boulevard redesign will test San Diego’s newfound commitment to biking and transit infrastructure. (KPBS)
  • Cincinnati’s streetcar is on track to break its ridership record for the seventh straight month. (Fox 19)
  • The Louisville metro council is proposing a Vision Zero policy. (WHAS)
  • South Florida students who bike to school are advocating for safer streets. (WLRN)
  • Mumbai is using vibrant crosswalks, bulb-outs and other measures to slow down traffic in school zones. (The City Fix)
  • Egypt is spending $8.7 billion to build the world’s sixth-largest high-speed rail system connecting 60 cities. (CNBC)
  • Four Scottish cities are creating low-emissions zones where drivers of polluting vehicles will be fined. (BBC)

