Thursday’s Headlines Are Calming Down

Transit agencies around the world lost 40 percent of their riders between 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic, after ridership rose 20 percent in the five years prior, according to new figures from the International Association of Public Transport. (International Railway Journal)
With venture capital subsidies vanishing and their efforts to develop autonomous vehicles failed, Uber and Lyft are raising prices and pivoting to old-school taxi and black car services in a desperate attempt to finally turn a profit. (Motherboard)
The Atlantic reviews New York Times Magazine writer Jody Rosen’s new book “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle.”
Yesterday the American Public Transportation Association reported that Americans made more transit trips in 2013 than in any other year since 1956. Of course, per capita ridership is still low compared to the 1950s, and we’re nowhere near the ridership peaks of the 1940s. But when transit trips increase 1.1 percent while population rises 0.7 percent, you […]
The story so far: Ed Glaeser recently began an effort to assess the costs and benefits of constructing high-speed rail lines at the New York Times’ Economix blog. Last week, he posted his first substantive take on the issue, an attempt to estimate direct costs and benefits from a hypothetical line between Houston and Dallas. […]