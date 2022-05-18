Wednesday’s Headlines Want Safe Streets Now

Traffic deaths rose to their highest level since 2005 last year, the biggest percentage increase since the Federal Highway Safety Administration started keeping track in 1975. (Washington Post)
In response to the alarming figures, the U.S. DOT is making $5 billion in grants available to cities for safe-streets projects. (Associated Press)
The Biden administration also said it’s already released $110 billion in funding from the 2021 infrastructure act. (Reuters)
The $1 billion for urban freeway removal is giving minority communities in California hope, but they also worry that officials will repeat the mistakes of the past with the influx of infrastructure funding. (The American Prospect)
The Colorado DOT is taking a plan to widen I-25 through Denver off the table, for now. (Colorado Sun)
USDOT is seeking nominees for an advisory committee on transportation equity. (Transport Topics)
Soon it will be impossible to pick out an autonomous vehicle from one with a human driver. (MIT Technology Review)
Uber Eats is launching two robot delivery pilot programs in Los Angeles. (Engadget)
The railyard where a gunman killed six Santa Clara Valley Authority transit workers in San Jose last year is being torn down. (Trains)
Arkansas planners are looking to bike and pedestrian projects to reduce congestion, but still haven’t given up on the false idea that widening roads will help, either. (Democrat-Gazette)
St. Paul has Lime e-scooters but still no bike-share. (Pioneer Press)
Even Berkeley isn’t immune to bikelash. (CBS News)
This German suspension railway is a relic of the future from the past. (CNN Travel)
Federal officials are failing to protect pedestrians — and, in fact, err on the side of drivers and even blame walkers for a pedestrian death toll has increased 50 percent in just eight years, advocates say.
The Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget, released yesterday, includes severe cuts to federal transit funding. Next stop: Congress, which will consider the president's proposal before it passes a budget over the summer.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is offering a surprisingly honest appraisal of America’s history of road construction this week, with a high-profile speaking tour that focuses on the damage that highways caused in black urban neighborhoods. Growing up in Charlotte, Foxx’s own street was walled in by highways, he recalled in a speech today at the Center for American Progress. Building big, grade-separated roads through […]