Tuesday’s Headlines Have Gone Country

Rural communities are often the most at risk from climate change, but have a harder time than urban areas accessing infrastructure funds. (Route Fifty)
RAISE is the first discretionary grant program under the federal infrastructure act, and with $1.5 billion available, which projects will funded will say a lot about whether the Biden administration is serious about climate change. (Planetizen)
A new Amtrak pilot route between New York City and western Massachusetts starts operating in July. (Mass Transit)
Light rail has made many Seattle neighborhoods dramatically denser over the past 15 years. (Seattle Times)
With state funding on the line and a need to lure back riders, the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies are finally starting to cooperate. (Next City)
Austin is starting the process of spending $300 million to help 300,000 people who are at risk of displacement as a massive transit expansion gets underway. (Spectrum News)
Pittsburgh’s new bike-share is now operational with 38 stations and 350 bikes. (CBS News)
San Antonio residents want the city to control speeding after a driver hit a man on a bike. (Fox 29).
In Buffalo, people without cars have a hard time accessing suburban job openings because of lackluster transit service (WBFO).
Chapel Hill lowered speed limits on city streets to 25 miles per hour and made it illegal to open a car door into the path of a cyclist. (Raleigh News & Observer)
Boise drivers are apparently incapable of paying enough attention to avoid hitting new bus stops that allow passengers to board and exit without blocking bike lanes. (Idaho Statesman)
Half of Londoners think Uber drivers ought to be able to use bus-only lanes. (My London)
At one point midway through yesterday’s Brookings Institution forum on metropolitan planning, moderator Chris Leinberger quipped that Portland was deliberately not represented. It’s not that Portland isn’t a model of sustainability, he explained, but that "we all have Portland fatigue" — that urban policy thinkers are eager to expand the models of local development beyond […]