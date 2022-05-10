Tuesday’s Headlines Have Gone Country

Via Creative Commons
Via Creative Commons
  • Rural communities are often the most at risk from climate change, but have a harder time than urban areas accessing infrastructure funds. (Route Fifty)
  • RAISE is the first discretionary grant program under the federal infrastructure act, and with $1.5 billion available, which projects will funded will say a lot about whether the Biden administration is serious about climate change. (Planetizen)
  • A new Amtrak pilot route between New York City and western Massachusetts starts operating in July. (Mass Transit)
  • Light rail has made many Seattle neighborhoods dramatically denser over the past 15 years. (Seattle Times)
  • With state funding on the line and a need to lure back riders, the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies are finally starting to cooperate. (Next City)
  • Austin is starting the process of spending $300 million to help 300,000 people who are at risk of displacement as a massive transit expansion gets underway. (Spectrum News)
  • Pittsburgh’s new bike-share is now operational with 38 stations and 350 bikes. (CBS News)
  • San Antonio residents want the city to control speeding after a driver hit a man on a bike. (Fox 29).
  • In Buffalo, people without cars have a hard time accessing suburban job openings because of lackluster transit service (WBFO).
  • Chapel Hill lowered speed limits on city streets to 25 miles per hour and made it illegal to open a car door into the path of a cyclist. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • Boise drivers are apparently incapable of paying enough attention to avoid hitting new bus stops that allow passengers to board and exit without blocking bike lanes. (Idaho Statesman)
  • Half of Londoners think Uber drivers ought to be able to use bus-only lanes. (My London)

