Tuesday’s Headlines Are Sick of Sprawl

How obsessed is Washington with gas prices? Acting on a Streetsblog post from last week, a reader wrote Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman urging him to support legislation that would bolster funding for Amtrak. In response, Lieberman’s office sent a long, long form letter outlining the many ways the senator is — you guessed it — […]
Walkable development pays — that’s the conclusion of a study recently outlined in Planetizen. For cities and towns facing tight budgets — just about everywhere in the United States right now — the smart way to boost tax revenue is to encourage mixed-use, walkable development, as the above graphic amply illustrates. The for-profit development company […]
Women make up more than half of U.S. transit riders but often pay more through a “pink tax” and are made to feel unsafe (Route Fifty). Meanwhile, European cities are trying to stop focusing so much on the needs of traditional male commuters (City Lab). A new poll found that urban transit riders and drivers […]