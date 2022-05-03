Tuesday’s Headlines Are Sick of Sprawl

Low-density sprawl of single family homes. Photo: Inhabitat
  • As oil companies reap record profits thanks to high gas prices, progressives are calling for a windfall tax. (The Hill)
  • Urban sprawl and auto-centric planning in U.S. cities are a major factor in climate change. (Popular Science)
  • The White House is enlisting watchdogs to guard against waste and fraud from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. (Washington Post)
  • Apartment-dwellers often have a hard time finding places to charge their electric vehicles overnight. (USA Today)
  • U.S. transit projects too often fall behind schedule, and a UC-Berkeley study found it’s because agencies are often too understaffed to properly plan them. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • California officials completed the environmental review for a 90-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Merced and San Jose, and agreed to renovate a Los Angeles train station. (Streetsblog CAL)
  • With billions of dollars in federal funding available, now would be a good time for Philadelphia to take another look at building the Roosevelt Boulevard subway. (WHYY)
  • Twin Cities transit ridership is slowly recovering, but Metro Transit is still experiencing staff shortages and route cuts. (Pioneer Press)
  • Residents of an Austin suburb will vote this week on whether to withdraw from the Capitol Metro transit system. (American-Statesman)
  • Boulder biking advocates are worried that a street redesign to accommodate drivers’ access to a new development will make it more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. (Daily Camera)
  • Kansas City doesn’t have a great transit system, but some riders still use it by choice. KCUR has their stories.

