Monday’s Headlines to Get You Started

The current Columbia River Bridge is slated to be replaced with one that has room for light rail. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
  • The U.S. DOT will award states $6.4 billion for projects that reduce carbon emissions, such as bike and pedestrian trails. (Reuters)
  • States should be appointing coordinators to handle the massive influx of infrastructure funding from the federal government. (Route Fifty)
  • Cyclists deaths are rising after decades of decline, but biking in the U.S. should not be so dangerous. (New York Times)
  • Traffic pollution contributes to 15,000 early deaths in Canada each year. (Globe and Mail)
  • Investors are literally throwing their money into a hole in the ground by putting $675 million into Elon Musk’s novel idea of underground tunnels for cars. (The Verge)
  • Immunocompromised riders are concerned now that the federal mask mandate on transit has been lifted (CBS News). Some New Orleans transit workers also feel unsafe as the first full-fledged festival season since 2019 is set to start (WWNO).
  • It’s official: a replacement I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, will include light rail. (The Columbian)
  • Despite expanding rail, adding bike lanes and enacting policies encouraging walkable development, Portland residents still refuse to get out of their cars. (NY Times)
  • Teen climate change protesters were there to greet President Biden when he visited Portland on Thursday (KATU)
  • Philadelphia is sending social workers onto trains to help homeless people and people with substance abuse problems who transit officials worry are scaring away other riders. (NPR)
  • A proposed Philly law would require employers to provide pre-tax transit passes. (Billy Penn)
  • Asphalt art can cut driver collisions with other road users in half. (Streetsblog USA)

