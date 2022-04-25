Monday’s Headlines to Get You Started

The U.S. DOT will award states $6.4 billion for projects that reduce carbon emissions, such as bike and pedestrian trails. (Reuters)
States should be appointing coordinators to handle the massive influx of infrastructure funding from the federal government. (Route Fifty)
Cyclists deaths are rising after decades of decline, but biking in the U.S. should not be so dangerous. (New York Times)
Traffic pollution contributes to 15,000 early deaths in Canada each year. (Globe and Mail)
Investors are literally throwing their money into a hole in the ground by putting $675 million into Elon Musk’s novel idea of underground tunnels for cars. (The Verge)
Immunocompromised riders are concerned now that the federal mask mandate on transit has been lifted (CBS News). Some New Orleans transit workers also feel unsafe as the first full-fledged festival season since 2019 is set to start (WWNO).
It’s official: a replacement I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, will include light rail. (The Columbian)
Despite expanding rail, adding bike lanes and enacting policies encouraging walkable development, Portland residents still refuse to get out of their cars. (NY Times)
Teen climate change protesters were there to greet President Biden when he visited Portland on Thursday (KATU)
Philadelphia is sending social workers onto trains to help homeless people and people with substance abuse problems who transit officials worry are scaring away other riders. (NPR)
A proposed Philly law would require employers to provide pre-tax transit passes. (Billy Penn)
Asphalt art can cut driver collisions with other road users in half. (Streetsblog USA)
The federal government needs an entirely different way of funding transportation — one that would finally allocate billions of dollars that currently subsidize and encourage driving to fund and expand transit, a new report argues.
To do its part to avert catastrophic climate change, the United States would have to more or less eliminate carbon emissions from transportation in the next 35 years. But America is nowhere near on pace to make that happen. Transportation recently overtook the electric power sector to become the nation’s largest source of carbon emissions. That’s what […]
Under funding public transportation causes low-quality service and low ridership. It also forces people with low incomes to buy cars and encourages increased carbon emissions. Additional federal transit operations support could improve mobility access for communities nationwide.