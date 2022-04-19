Tuesday’s Headlines Are #TeamTrain

Rural and small-town residents are being left behind as the pandemic kills off private intercity and charter bus companies. (Stateline)
In the early days of the pandemic, before mask mandates or ventilation measures, it appears that COVID did spread on buses and trains, according to a Georgia Tech study that compared federal travel data to confirmed cases in 52 metro areas.
Even the aviation website AVweb agrees that trains are a better way to move people around cities than airborne Ubers.
Just giving pedestrians a brief head start at signalized crosswalks can cut close calls by over 40 percent, data from Bellevue, Washington shows. (GCN)
Electric cargo bikes are becoming a popular way for New Yorkers to carry their kids to school. (NY Times)
Amtrak is seeking to use eminent domain to take over and renovate D.C.’s Union Station. (Washington Post)
Colorado Democrats now want to “pause” the gas fee they implemented just last year to pay for transit, environmental mitigation and other transportation programs. (Colorado Public Radio)
A $13 billion Charlotte regional transit referendum is unlikely to come together in time for a November vote. (WCNC)
A $750 million infrastructure package is up for a vote in Atlanta next month. (Urbanize Atlanta)
Commuters want New Jersey Transit to restore five bus routes to Philadelphia. (NJ.com)
A Kansas City study is the first step toward prioritizing transit-oriented development along bus lines. (KCUR)
San Francisco is lowering speed limits to 20 miles per hour on another dozen streets. (Chronicle)
The Colorado town of Cripple Creek is dreaming of a $75 million vintage streetcar system. (Mountain Jackpot)
Bill Lind is a big man. The director of the Center for Public Transportation at American Conservative stands well over six feet tall, and when he really gets going, he seems to loom even larger. Maybe that’s why he hates buses so much. “Those seats are designed for garden gnomes,” he said. A roundtable discussion yesterday […]
Last week I mentioned I was about to take Amtrak from DC to New York. Well, it cost over $200 (and there was nothing particularly “high speed” about that rail experience). Next time, I might take the bus instead. For all the attention given to the potential expansion of high-speed rail, there’s also been a […]
When you’re riding the bus or the train, an unexpected delay is the last thing you need. If transit agencies want to know how well they’re doing and how they can improve service, they have to track how reliable their service is for riders. But not all reliability metrics are created equal, writes TransitCenter. Some agencies track their performance in a […]