Thursday’s Headlines Are About the Budget

The Gateway Project would receive $100 million under President Biden's 2023 budget. Photo: Gateway Program Development Corporation
The Gateway Project would receive $100 million under President Biden's 2023 budget. Photo: Gateway Program Development Corporation
  • President Biden’s recommended 2023 budget includes $16.9 billion for transit and $4.7 billion for rail, both significant boosts over the previous two years (Trains). With the previously approved infrastructure act, those totals rise to $21.1 billion and $17.9 billion, respectively (Mass Transit).
  • $45 billion would go toward fighting climate change, but $124 billion would go toward roads and bridges (New York Times). Transit funding is just 15 percent of the overall transportation budget (Eno Center for Transportation).
  • The U.S. DOT’s budget request includes funding for several specific transit projects: the Gateway tunnel between New York and New Jersey, the Second Avenue subway in New York City, J Line bus rapid transit in Seattle, a subway extension in San Jose, BRT in Memphis and San Antonio, and a light rail extension in Los Angeles. (Route Fifty)
  • Twenty-one states filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Biden administration’s mask mandate on airplanes and transit. (The Hill)
  • California Democrats gutted a Republican bill to suspend the state gas tax and substituted language imposing a new tax on price-gouging suppliers. (CalMatters)
  • Going against their own planning and zoning board, Miami commissioners approved an ordinance requiring developers to build more parking, with one commissioner complaining that people were parking in front of his house. Oh, the horror. (The Next Miami)
  • A federal judge dismissed a $30 million tribal lawsuit alleging that the Federal Highway Administration damaged Native American archaeological sites during construction of a Rhode Island highway. (Associated Press)
  • Extending Chicago’s Red Line could bring more development to the South Side. (Chicago Magazine)
  • New Census data shows that Houston commutes are getting longer. (Chronicle)
  • Here are the 10 most dangerous roads in New Mexico. (Albuquerque Journal)
  • Syracuse is quadrupling its bike-share fleet to 500 bikes and e-scooters. (Post-Standard)
  • A Colorado bill would legalize the “Idaho stop,” letting cyclists treat stop signs as yield signs if no cars are around. (Colorado Politics)
  • The podcast Arrested Mobility tackles the issue of riding bikes on the sidewalk.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Obama’s New Transportation Budget: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Angie Schmitt |
With federal transportation funding on track to run dry by May 31, Washington lawmakers are gearing up again to reset national transportation policy… or, if that doesn’t work out, to limp along indefinitely under the status quo. Today President Obama unveiled his opening bid in this process. The $478-billion, six-year plan from the White House includes many […]

Obama’s Last Budget Lays Out a Smart Vision for American Transportation

By Angie Schmitt |
The White House released its 2017 budget [PDF] this morning, which includes more detail about the exciting but politically doomed transportation proposal President Obama outlined last week. Obama’s plan doesn’t have a chance in the current Congress, but it shows what national transportation policy centered on reducing greenhouse gas emissions might look like. Last week’s release sketched out a $10 per barrel tax on […]

In Obama Budget, a Glimpse of What Beefed-Up Transit Funding Could Do

By Angie Schmitt |
The budget proposal released by President Obama yesterday fleshes out the transportation ideas put out by the White House last week and includes specific grants for transit upgrades and expansions in 2015, but many of them won’t be part of this budget unless Congress agrees to increase funding for transportation. The White House budget proposes $17.6 billion […]

10 New Rail, BRT Projects Selected for Funding by DOT

By Angie Schmitt |
From bus rapid transit in Michigan to light rail in Arizona, ten new local transit projects are in line to receive federal capital funding under the President’s 2012 Budget proposal. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood today released a list of 10 new projects in nine cities that would receive a total of $569 million in funding […]