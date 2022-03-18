Friday’s Headlines Come With a Warning

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), the retiring chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, warned the Biden administration to disburse infrastructure funds as quickly as possible in case Republicans take control of Congress and shift money from transit to roads. (Bloomberg)
More from NPR and Politico on the dubious merits of increasingly popular gas-tax holidays. It’s important to note, as Aaron Rupar does, that the current spike in gas prices is largely due to corporate profiteering and supply chain issues, not anything under government control.
Cities like Richmond, Pittsburgh and Atlanta are examples of transit agencies that responded to the pandemic by better serving their core riders. (Transportation for America)
Los Angeles, the poster child for choked freeways, started out as a railroad town, and it may become one again. (KCET)
A political argument over transit-oriented development and increased density boils down to whether housing is a human right. Democrats say yes, Republicans say no. (CT Insider)
Facing yet another budget deficit, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing trimming over a mile off a proposed light rail line and eliminating two stations. (Civil Beat)
MARTA interim CEO Collie Greenwood testified to Congress that infrastructure funding will boost two Atlanta bus rapid transit projects and a new main rail station in Five Points. (AJC)
Florida passenger rail company BrightLine is launching its own bike-share service, with 170 bikes at 17 West Palm Beach stations. (WPBF)
The Florida DOT is rebuilding a Miami pedestrian bridge that killed six people when it collapsed four years ago. (Herald)
Denver sidewalks are bad, especially for wheelchair users. (Denverite)
Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti officials are considering asking voters to raise property taxes to fund transit expansion. (MLive)
London has a plan to attract more bus riders and help the city become carbon neutral by 2030. (Intelligent Transport)
The transportation-plus-drilling bill that John Boehner and company are trying to ram through the House is an attack on transit riders, pedestrians, cyclists, city dwellers, and every American who can’t afford to drive everywhere. Under this bill, all the dedicated federal funding streams for transit, biking, and walking would disappear, leading to widespread service cuts […]
Members of Congress of all stripes are trying to show that they’re concerned and responsive to the financial strain caused by high gas prices. Some are recommending more oil drilling. Some want to end subsidies to oil companies. Today, members of the Congressional Livable Communities Task Force suggested that providing more diverse transportation options to more people […]
The critical multi-year transportation bill, which lawmakers have sidelined since last summer as they’ve quarreled about how to pay for it, looks to be back on the agenda after President Obama’s pugnacious Labor Day speech, in which he called on Congress to ramp up investment in transportation. The broad outline of Obama’s plan calls for […]
The Senate Finance Committee is currently marking up what lawmakers have christened the “Highway Investment, Job Creation and Economic Growth Act of 2012,” the final component of the Senate’s two-year transportation bill. This portion of the bill, put together by committee chair Max Baucus (D-MT), is responsible for the “pay-for” — identifying approximately $13 billion […]
If the Transportation Research Board annual meeting were a music festival, the headline act would have been yesterday’s panel of six secretaries of transportation, including Ray LaHood (the incumbent) and Alan Boyd (the first to ever hold the post). As headliners go, they were a bit of a downer: They told a standing-room-only crowd that […]