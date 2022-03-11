Friday’s Headlines Are Full of Regrets

High gas prices are nothing new, but instead of investing in transit and imposing stricter fuel mileage requirements, the response has generally been to drill like hell while the auto industry builds ever-bigger vehicles. (Slate)
Cities and states will never make maintenance and repair a priority over new road construction unless Congress requires it. (Transportation for America)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the price of electric vehicles as well as gas, since Russia is a major producer of the lithium used in EV batteries (The Verge). As the world transitions away from fossil fuels to battery-powered vehicles, will Big Oil just become Big Lithium? (Mining Magazine)
Unions are calling on the Biden administration to enforce a provision in the infrastructure law protecting transit workers from assault. (NBC News)
Why are New York lawmakers — and other cold-state Democrats — calling for lower gas and fuel costs ... in an era when low gas and fuel costs have reduced the ability for life to sustain itself on Earth?