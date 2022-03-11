Friday’s Headlines Are Full of Regrets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
  • High gas prices are nothing new, but instead of investing in transit and imposing stricter fuel mileage requirements, the response has generally been to drill like hell while the auto industry builds ever-bigger vehicles. (Slate)
  • Cities and states will never make maintenance and repair a priority over new road construction unless Congress requires it. (Transportation for America)
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the price of electric vehicles as well as gas, since Russia is a major producer of the lithium used in EV batteries (The Verge). As the world transitions away from fossil fuels to battery-powered vehicles, will Big Oil just become Big Lithium? (Mining Magazine)
  • Unions are calling on the Biden administration to enforce a provision in the infrastructure law protecting transit workers from assault. (NBC News)
  • WBUR has a podcast on fare-free transit.
  • Tearing down freeways that divide Black and brown neighborhoods can not only revitalize communities, but create jobs. (The American Prospect)
  • Albany, New York, residents are gaining traction with a new plan to remove a freeway that divides downtown from the waterfront and neighborhood from neighborhood. (CNU Public Square)
  • Cincinnati’s Bell Connector streetcar broke its monthly ridership record for the fourth month in a row. (WLWT)
  • A new study says Omaha’s proposed streetcar would generate $3 billion in new development. (World-Herald)
  • The Georgia Senate rejected a bill easing restrictions on distracted driving. (AJC)
  • A Massachusetts woman was stabbed to death by a Tinder date who put a GPS tracker on her bike in the Netherlands. (New York Post)
  • Brussels is offering residents up to 900 euros — almost $1,100 — to give up their cars (The Mayor). The revenue will be spend on bike-share equipment, transit passes and ride-share subscriptions.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG