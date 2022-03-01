Tuesday’s Headlines Are Taking a Ride

Replacing just a small portion of car trips with bike trips would result in sharp drops in congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. (Government Technology)
Activists in Black neighborhoods credit President Biden for at least acknowledging the damage urban freeways have done to their neighborhoods, but they don’t see things changing anytime soon. (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
Gondolas have gone from a tourist attraction to an actual viable transit option. (Fast Company)
A tweet from the Chicago Auto Show went viral, reigniting debate over the preposterous and dangerous height of new pickup trucks. (Streetsblog CHI)
Environmental documents to complete the San Francisco-to-Merced portion of a California high-speed rail line are complete (Streetsblog CAL), while the Burbank airport has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the southern stretch (Los Angeles Times).
South Phoenix organizers are pushing to spend federal infrastructure funds on walking and biking trails to reconnect the community to the Rio Grande. (Arizona Republic)
Indianapolis is breaking ground on the bus rapid transit Purple Line (WTHR) as an effort to block another BRT, the Blue Line, has failed in the Indiana legislature (WFYI).
Following a six-month pilot program, Orange County, California, is making transit fare-free permanently for youth ages 6 to 18. (Voice of OC)
The Kansas City streetcar is expanding its hours in response to growing ridership. (KSHB)
City Lab explains how a group of 1960s Dutch anarchists originated the idea of bike-sharing. We bet they never imagined that, more than 50 years later, stolen British bike-share bikes would be found as far away as Jamaica and Australia (The Guardian).
A European mobility app is urging users to make short trips on foot or by bike. (Planetizen)
Almost half of all car trips in U.S. cities are three miles long or less. That little nugget of information has long been understood, hinted at by U.S. Census surveys, but now a transportation data company has confirmed and expanded on it. INRIX Research constantly collects anonymous travel data from a wide variety of sources. […]
Bikeshare traffic across the Allston and Fenway neighborhoods more than doubled after a city project added protected bike lanes on Commonwealth Avenue. Furthermore, the fastest growth involved trips that would have been likely to use the newly-built protected bike lanes.
On his “Fast Lane” blog this week, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood gave a shout-out to the 2 Mile Challenge, an initiative by the Clif Bar people to encourage people to bike instead of drive. LaHood started by saying that with gas at $4 a gallon, there’s no reason to use a car for the 40 […]
It’s been a scant few weeks since Washington, D.C. launched the country’s largest bike-sharing system, but Capital Bikeshare is already being heralded as a big success. More than 2,000 people have become system members, more than the city’s smaller, privately-run system, SmartBike, garnered during its troubled two-year lifespan. Overall the new system is generating a […]