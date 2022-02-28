Monday’s Headline Will Bring Us Together

Federal highway spending has contributed to political polarization that primarily benefits Sun Belt Republicans, and means Democrats aren’t really going to push for more transit funding over roads. (Governing)
Proposals have surfaced at the federal level and at least 10 states to cut or suspend gas taxes to combat high pump prices (Land Line). But it’s an election-year gimmick that won’t even save drivers much money (The Hill).
The idea of transporting people via, essentially, giant pneumatic bank tubes has been around for over a century, but the Hyperloop was never going to work despite the hype. (Motherboard)
A third of the Earth’s population can’t see the stars at night, and a big reason why is poorly designed streetlights. (Arch Daily)
Preliminary results from Boston’s fare-free pilot program found that it’s resulted in a 20 percent spike in ridership and improved on-time performance. (Globe)
The cost estimate for three miles of light rail on the Atlanta Beltline has exploded to up to $448 million, jeopardizing its chances of receiving federal funding. (Journal-Constitution)
It’s always been targeted by Republicans, but more delays and cost overruns on the Twin Cities’ Southwest light rail line are causing Democrats to start questioning the Metropolitan Council’s management. (MinnPost)
A North Carolina transportation agency is removing highway projects from its long-term plans and replacing them with spending on transit and bike infrastructure. (Raleigh News & Observer)
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says the Loop streetcar could restart this summer. (Post-Dispatch)
Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington state will get sick time and worker’s comp after the companies cut a deal with the Teamsters union that doesn’t force them to recognize drivers as employees. (Washington State Wire)
West Virginia union laws could prevent the state’s transit agencies from collecting federal funding. (WFXR)
The Savannah city council passed a Vision Zero initiative. (WSAV)
A Seattle parking space is on the market for $50,000, which is more than most people pay for a car and probably a lifetime’s worth of transit passes. (KING)
A new Showtime series shows how Uber founder Travis Kalanick disrupted his own career with privacy and sexual harassment scandals. (New York Times)
America just elected Donald Trump, who got a foothold in national politics by fanning a conspiracy about Barack Obama’s country of origin, who ran a campaign premised on a naked appeal to racist anger and resentment, who shredded every norm of conduct on his way to the presidency. He’s going to occupy the White House […]
There are no functional, real-world examples of a Hyperloop, Tesla founder Elon Musk's long-distance transport concept that involves shooting people through vacuum-sealed tubes in pods that travel at up to 760 mph. And yet a surprising number of government agencies are treating the Hyperloop as a serious proposition.
If nothing else, the current round of federal transportation legislating should end the myth that highways are a uniquely self-sufficient form of infrastructure paid for by “user fees,” a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls. With all the general tax revenue that goes toward roads in America, car infrastructure has benefited from hefty subsidies for many years. […]
As the House and Senate get closer to unveiling their respective transportation proposals, it’s crunch time for figuring out how to pay for infrastructure investment moving forward. Senator Max Baucus (D-MT), who has let slip that he’s in favor of a two-year reauthorization because of current funding constraints, chaired a hearing in the Finance Committee […]