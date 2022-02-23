Wednesday’s Headlines Paved Paradise

The asphalt industry is the infrastructure act’s big winner. It’s set to receive a major share of the $369 billion set aside for roads, bridges and tunnels. Asphalt production itself emits pollutants, not to mention enabling more driving on wider roads. (New York Times)
Even when freeway revolts are successful, the planning alone can scar neighborhoods and leave marks on residents’ psyches. (Los Angeles Times)
A climate justice screening tool to identify communities unfairly impacted by environmental hazards excludes race in hopes of avoiding a lawsuit, even though race is a major component. (NBC News)
Black leaders in Milwaukee are skeptical underserved neighborhoods will see any benefit from federal infrastructure spending. (WTMJ)
Amtrak is going to have to beef up staff if it hopes to complete the Gateway Program, a $30 billion Hudson River megaproject that would ease rail traffic up and down the East Coast. (American Prospect)
A D.C. Metro audit found that the agency still has inadequate safety precautions after several high-profile emergencies. (Washington Post)
The Boston Globe editorial board comes out in favor of decriminalizing jaywalking.
Atlanta gas stations are reluctant to install EV chargers because they fear utility Georgia Power will swoop in and undercut them. (AJC)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority is seeking funding to revamp the South Hills Junction transit station. (Post-Gazette)
St. Louis aldermen recently approved three major bike projects. (STL NPR)
The Phoenix city council adopted Vision Zero. (KJZZ)
A compromise that could have saved Indianapolis’ bus rapid transit Blue Line from state legislators’ attacks fizzled out. (Star)
El Paso officials are seeking alternatives to widening I-10 through downtown. (KVIA)
Paris is banning nonessential driving through the city center starting in 2024. (CityLab)
Progressive advocates are making the case that new infrastructure money would actually be best spent tearing urban highways down — and reinvesting in the Black and brown communities that those bad road projects tore apart decades ago.
“It’s disproportionately Black and brown neighborhoods that were divided by highway projects because they didn’t have the political capital to resist,” Buttigieg said on Sunday. "We have a chance to get that right.”
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.
From the interstate highway system to public housing, some of America’s most discriminatory and damaging policies have been implemented under the auspices of the need for better infrastructure. A recent visit from Sec. Buttigieg highlighted what the USDOT hopes to do to reverse the harm.
(Image: Subsidyscope) "Subsidy" is a word used quite often in transportation policy-making circles, whether by road acolytes who claim (falsely) that highways are not federally subsidized because of the gas tax or by transit boosters who lament Washington’s unceasing focus on paying for more local asphalt. But the subsidy debate often overlooks the government tax […]