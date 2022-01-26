Wednesday’s Headlines Are Almost Here

At The Transport Politic, Yonah Freemark published his annual list of transit projects expected to open or break ground in 2022, and it’s a doozy. Twenty-two new rail and bus rapid transit lines are scheduled to open this year in the U.S. alone, including many delayed by the pandemic.
Did President Biden achieve his fix-it-first and climate-change goals with the infrastructure act? The devil’s in the details. (Roll Call)
Red and blue states alike are preparing for more than 1 million new electric vehicles to hit the road this year (Pew Stateline). Much like New Deal rural electrification, a big push needs to be made for chargers in the countryside (Bloomberg). Meanwhile, urban residents won’t have the advantage of charging their cars in their garage (Wired).
A tunnel underneath downtown Seattle that’s the centerpiece of a $53 billion regional rail expansion would delve as far as 140 feet deep to avoid obstacles like existing tunnels and skyscraper foundations, which could lead to higher costs and force passengers to descend and ascend nine stories. (Seattle Times)
Read Doug Trumm’s post at the Urbanist about Sound Transit’s $50 billion, 25-year expansion plan, known as ST3, which the agency revealed yesterday. It’s ambitious in scope, but will the new lines meet the region’s most pressing transit needs? Piecing together the project list has been an exercise in regional politics, since voters will decide this November whether […]
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood yesterday announced $1.58 billion in New Starts grants that will fund 27 transit projects around the country. The only major difference between this list and the list of proposed projects that came out in February 2010 is the glaring absence of the ARC tunnel project that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie unceremoniously […]
We continue our overview of what’s at stake in the big transit ballot initiatives this November with a look at Seattle. The first installment of this series examined Indianapolis. The transit expansion plan on the ballot in Seattle this November is a big one. Known as ST3, the proposal calls for a 62-mile expansion of grade-separated light rail extending […]
This week Yonah Freemark is back on the podcast to talk about his annual transit project list. He and Steven Vance of Streetsblog Chicago made a new way to visualize the transit projects in various stages of planning and construction — an interactive, open source map called Transit Explorer, for which he kindly asks for your […]
Streetcars are back in the U.S. in a big way. Inspired by the Portland Streetcar, and helped along by federal programs like New Starts and TIGER, cities across the United States are breaking ground and beginning service on modern streetcar systems. At Beyond DC, Dan Malouff runs down the projects that will begin service this […]
Opponents of Seattle’s deep-bore tunnel lost a big one yesterday. A voter referendum they hoped might kill the plan to replace the aging Alaskan Way Viaduct with a massive underground highway went down in a 60-40 vote, following a superior campaign by pro-tunnel forces. We’ve reported before how this exorbitantly expensive highway project will retrench […]