Tuesday’s Headlines Believe the Children Are Our Future

After years of losing riders to Uber and Lyft, taxis are making a comeback by embracing apps and mobile payment. But drivers still face challenges from COVID and medallion costs. (Next City)
Quick-build projects can big a big difference, and gentrification fears shouldn’t be an excuse not to invest in communities. Those were two takeaways from a Smart Growth America equity summit.
Artificial intelligence could help create more equitable congestion pricing systems. (Route 50)
CityLab profiles the young climate activists fighting the I-5 expansion in Portland’s Rose Quarter, who won a couple of recent victory when the feds rescinded environmental approval (BikePortland) and Oregon DOT officials said the project is facing a $500 million shortfall (Oregonian).
Remote work is devastating New York commuter rail, with ticket sales down 75 percent. (NY Times)
A Massachusetts bill would force 175 suburban Boston cities to build hundreds of thousands of new apartments near transit stops. (Slate)
It’s time for Austin to end minimum parking requirements citywide. (Towers)
Drivers have already killed five cyclists and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, this year, denoting a lack of progress on Vision Zero. (Bethesda Magazine)
Residents are also demanding safer streets in Nashville, where drivers killed 39 pedestrians in 2020, 37 last year and three already in 2022. (WSMV)
In Omaha, drivers have sent 13 pedestrians to the hospital in January. (KETV)
Cincinnati officials are considering turning a proposed multi-use path into a protected bike lane to free up money for other bike projects. (WCPO)
Asheville is spending $2.8 million to build nearly a mile of new sidewalk. (WLOS)
The national advocacy organization People for Bikes has selected 10 American cities to participate in "The Big Jump" -- a program that seeks to double or triple cycling rates in specific neighborhoods. The goal is to demonstrate how smart policy can lead to big changes in a short amount of time.
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. For most of the 20th century, cities answered transportation problems by adding more pavement. More freeways. More lanes. More parking lots. More things that couldn’t be reversed or revised. So it made […]
Winning support for good transportation projects in the state legislature can be one of the most challenging political problems cities face, especially with the current revenue squeeze. And without support from the state, it can be impossible to build new transit lines. Mary Newsom at the Naked City recently sat in on a discussion about how Charlotte […]
Forty years ago, the Washington region had 60 miles of bus lanes on its streets, a network that was erased once Metrorail started operating. Today passengers make about half a million trips on Metro buses each weekday, not a great deal less than Metrorail, but there is no network of priority streets for buses. That’s starting […]
More than 100 cities applied for the second round of the Green Lane Project, the program that helps cities build better bike infrastructure, including protected lanes. People for Bikes, which runs the program, announced its selections for round two today: Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Seattle. “The selected cities have ambitious goals and a vision for […]