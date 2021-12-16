Thursday’s Headlines Want It to Make Sense

The bipartisan infrastructure bill has an incoherent approach to climate change, with money for seawalls and home buyouts in flooding areas, but nothing to stop states from building more roads, which got us in this mess in the first place. (American Prospect)
The alarming new UN climate report underscores the need for cities to take back streets from cars and get more people on transit and bikes. (Smart Cities Dive) Urban areas are growing faster than rural ones, according to recently released U.S. Census data, which will be used to distribute transportation funding, among other things. (USA […]
Good transportation policy is also good health-care policy. Effective transit makes it easier for people to get to their doctor’s appointments. (Vox) With e-commerce up 30 percent during the pandemic, Americans’ online shopping habit has severe consequences for the environment. (Politico) The cobalt needed to manufacture electric car batteries is becoming the new blood diamonds. […]