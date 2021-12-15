Wednesday’s Headlines Are Fare Free (For Now)

Vice President Kamala Harris is apparently the EV czar now, appearing in Maryland to roll out the administration’s plans for 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. (Associated Press)

Streetsblog isn’t the only one dunking on TIME for naming Elon Mask as Person of the Year. Jalopnik, the Guardian, late-night comedians (The Week) and even his ex-partner (People) joined the party, too.

A lack of reliable transit is preventing students from finishing college. (Washington Post)

Several transgender Uber drivers say they were blocked from using the app after they transitioned. (LGBTQ Nation)

Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to use Boston’s federal COVID windfall to make transit fare-free might not be allowed under federal regulations (CommonWealth). Meanwhile, fare-free transit is making inroads in Ottawa (CBC).

Cost overruns on Honolulu’s light rail project might mean the line will have to be cut short. (Civil Beat)

The Twin Cities’ BRT line cleared another federal hurdle. (Pioneer Press)

Tempe’s streetcar won’t start running until next year, but city leaders are already looking at expanding it (AZ Central). And Atlanta is considering expanding its short and little-used streetcar line to entice riders other than tourists (Fox 5).

The D.C. suburb of Montgomery County, Maryland, just opened new dedicated bus lanes. (WTOP)

Drivers hit two 9-year-olds within an hour of each other in Washington, D.C. (WUSA)

Two Savannah aldermen are pushing for a Vision Zero pledge. (WJCL)

San Jose is nearing record traffic deaths this year. (Spotlight)

Business owners are already squawking about the mere concept of a car-free corridor in Austin (CBS Austin) and Phoenix exotic bird store owners say light-rail construction will kill their business (Fox 10), although it may just be resting.

As if it’s not bad enough that humans kill hundreds of Florida manatees with boat propellers every year, pollution runoff is now starving them. (Christian Science Monitor)