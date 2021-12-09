Thursday’s Headlines Head Toward the End of the Line

Newly elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu promised fare-free transit, but she can’t do it without raising taxes or financial help from the state and the feds. “Free” won’t help riders if the system is infrequent and unreliable. (Grist)
Portland will break ground on nine bike and transit projects next year. (Bike Portland).
Dallas is considering a major overhaul of its decade-old bike master plan. (D Magazine)
Buffalo’s transit authority broke ground on a new electric bus charging station. (WGRZ)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District is seeking a developer to build condos on a parking lot it owns. (Denver Post)
The Pittsburgh city council voted to ban parking in bike lanes (Trib Live). Crazy that it was legal before.
Someone sabotaged a new bike lane in Cambridge with bricks and tacks, causing a cyclist to crash. (WHDH)
Bike- and scooter-share systems across the country may soon be eligible for the federal transit dollars they need to remain a stable and thriving element of our transportation landscape, if advocates can finally succeed in getting a hard-fought bill through Congress.
The alarming new UN climate report underscores the need for cities to take back streets from cars and get more people on transit and bikes. (Smart Cities Dive) Urban areas are growing faster than rural ones, according to recently released U.S. Census data, which will be used to distribute transportation funding, among other things. (USA […]
Almost half of all car trips in U.S. cities are three miles long or less. That little nugget of information has long been understood, hinted at by U.S. Census surveys, but now a transportation data company has confirmed and expanded on it. INRIX Research constantly collects anonymous travel data from a wide variety of sources. […]