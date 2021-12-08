Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t on Autopilot

Elon Musk pushed Tesla’s so-called Autopilot system, currently under federal investigation and the subject of several wrongful death lawsuits, over the objections of engineers who said it doesn’t work, and he misled Tesla owners about its capabilities. (New York Times)
Many states allow dealerships to charge exorbitant interest rates on car loans, which the buyers often don’t even notice, leading to enormous debt on relatively modest used vehicle purchases. (Consumer Reports)
People who’ve been able to work from home during the pandemic should keep telecommuting. There’s no reason to make them drive to work again. (Transfers)
Traffic is back to its infamous pre-pandemic levels in Los Angeles, and UCLA researchers believe congestion pricing would benefit everyone.
San Diego’s new La Jolla trolley line won’t necessarily improve congestion for existing drivers, but it will help absorb traffic from hundreds of new developments without putting more cars on the road. (Union-Tribune)
Federal officials are in Houston this week to investigate complaints that a freeway widening project violates civil rights laws. (Associated Press)
Drivers turning left are responsible for 40 percent of San Francisco traffic deaths, but design changes can fix that. (Fast Company)
This Morning’s Forum: Road Pricing Worked in London. Can It Work in New York? Three specific proposals to reduce New York City’s ever-increasing traffic congestion emerged from a highly anticipated Manhattan Institute forum this morning. One seeks variable prices on cars driving in to central Manhattan, with express toll lanes and higher parking fees to keep things […]