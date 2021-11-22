Monday’s Headlines Are Going in Circles

Good transportation policy is also good health-care policy. Effective transit makes it easier for people to get to their doctor’s appointments. (Vox)
With e-commerce up 30 percent during the pandemic, Americans’ online shopping habit has severe consequences for the environment. (Politico)
The cobalt needed to manufacture electric car batteries is becoming the new blood diamonds. (New York Times)
Tesla’s “full self-driving” mode is a disaster. (CNN)
$19 billion from the infrastructure bill is headed to the DMV and could pay to renovate Union Station and build a new train bridge across the Potomac. (DCist)
The New York Times also touted the climate benefits of roundabouts, focusing on Carmel, Indiana, which has more of them than anywhere in the country. Yes, they’re safer for drivers, but the goal should be to get people to drive less.
Streetsblog MASS has some suggestions for newly elected pro-transit mayor Michelle Wu.
New Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval won by making climate change a centerpiece of his campaign. (Governing)
