Friday’s Headlines Are Not Enough
- Transit systems worldwide require a $208 billion annual investment and ridership must double by 2030 to meet the Paris agreement’s climate change goals. (City Lab)
- The infrastructure bill is indeed massive and historic, yet still doesn’t do enough to address needs like better transit (Vox, USA Today)
- Transit agencies that avoided steep ridership drops during the pandemic did so by eliminating fares and refocusing service on essential workers. (Urban Institute)
- When it comes to emissions, transportation and land use are connected because cities need to be built in a way that makes walking and biking easy and driving unnecessary. (Treehugger)
- Cities are the future, despite the current red/blue, rural/urban divide. (Brookings Institute)
- Tampa Mayor Jane Castro is looking to spend federal infrastructure dollars on transit and biking, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might have other ideas. (Tampa Bay Times)
- In Seattle, the infrastructure bill could help fund a 116-mile light rail network and help Sound Transit avoid project delays it instituted last summer as revenue flagged. (KUOW)
- A small toll cut traffic on I-65 between Louisville and Indianapolis in half, illustrating why it makes no sense to waste billions widening freeways. (City Observatory)
- Nashville officials are exploring safety improvements on deadly Murfreesboro Pike, a five-lane road with no lighting, intermittent sidewalks and few crosswalks. (News Channel 5)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit wants to sell parking lots around six light-rail stations to developers for affordable housing. (D Magazine)
- Raleigh officials credit improved bike infrastructure with a decline in cyclist deaths. (ABC 11)
- A Santa Monica business owner’s fight against turning a parking deck into affordable housing is really a proxy for his concerns about the car-free Third Street Promenade’s decline in general. (Vice)