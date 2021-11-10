Wednesday’s Headlines Are Still Rolling in Infrastructure Takes

The newly passed infrastructure bill will change the way transportation funds are distributed by creating more competitive grant programs in lieu of traditional formulas (Wall Street Journal; subscription required). That’s a significant win for state and local governments (Route Fifty).
The New York Times reminds us that all the political jockeying over what to keep in or leave out of the infrastructure bill had real-world consequences.
A survey of Europeans found that most see climate change as the biggest crisis they face, but already think they’re doing enough or feel hamstrung by a lack of information of money to do more. In particular, only 25 percent favored using transit over cars. (The Guardian)
Sharrows are not just worthless, they actually make streets more dangerous for cyclists. (Medium)
Whether it’s seat belts or masks, those opposed to regulation have weaponized the false idea that safety measures do more harm than good by encouraging risky behaviors. (Slate)
Sen. Ted Cruz took a break from flaming Big Bird to criticize Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for supposedly saying “roads are racist.” Problem is, Buttigieg was right: Some freeways really were designed to isolate or divide Black neighborhoods. (MSNBC)
Black bike riders are more likely to be ticketed in areas with less bike infrastructure, compounding the effects of biased policing. (Better Bike Share)
Uber all but killed off taxis, and now it’s considering dispatching a fleet of yellow cabs of its own. (New York Post)
Here’s how NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams can turn around the city’s slow and unreliable bus service. (Transit Center)
